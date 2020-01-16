advertisement

The Bank of Montreal says it has set up a special council to help train its employees following the nationwide response after an indigenous man and his granddaughter were handcuffed to a Vancouver branch when trying to open an account.

Fifty-six-year-old Maxwell Johnson, a member of Heiltsuk Nation, went to open an account for his 12-year-old niece in Vancouver on Dec. 20. But both Johnson and the girl ended up in shackles after the bank called police to report what they thought was a scam in progress.

No charges were dropped, but the incident has sparked a host of rallies from the public over what the B.C. Indian chiefs have praised it as racial profiling as well as an investigation by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner.

The director general of the financial institution, Darryl White, said in a news release Thursday that the new Indigenous Advisory Council will include people from indigenous communities across the country to provide information on policies and practices consistent with calls for action. Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“People are frustrated and angry with us, and I don’t blame them. Part of building a truly inclusive culture involves being honest with ourselves when we don’t accept those standards,” White said. Indigenous was not treated with the respect or confidence that BMO customers deserve. He went into our branch to open an account for his niece and they were escorted by the police. This is unacceptable. “

He added that bank sellers and other banking staff face strict legal requirements and must make decisions without full information. And while “the vast majority of the time we make these decisions properly,” he said, “we simply should not have called the police, whatever the circumstances.”

The council includes a First Nations chief from B.C., Patrick Michell of the Canadian Bar Indian Band. Other members include:

Regional chief, Roger Augustine of the First Nations Assembly in New Brunswick

Minister Anita Campbell of Manitoba Métis Nation

Chief Terry Paul of Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia

Chief Darcy Bear of Whitecap Dakota First Nation in Saskatchewan

Kevin Chief, Manitoba Partnerships Chief Executive Officer

Chief Don Maracle of the Mohawks of Quinte Bay in Ontario

Chief Ouray Crowfoot of Siksika Nation in Alberta

In addition to the council, the bank will issue a new mandatory training requirement for all senior staff at the company, with a focus on the history and heritage of residential schools, Treaties and Aboriginal rights.

