advertisement

FLORENCE, SC – Georgia College prevailed with a late 7-0 win of 53:53 and the Bobcats celebrated a 66:58 win over Francis Marion University at the Peach Belt Conference Wednesday night.

The patriots stay home at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to maintain Flagler College. to finish a run of four competitions in eight days.

Young striker Keith Matthews led the FMU with 15 points and nine rebounds and just missed his third double double of the season. He made 6 of 12 recordings, including a trio with three hands. The Sophomore Center Winston Hill scored 13 points and eight rebounds from the Patriot Bank. Sophomores Alex Cox and Trey Jones added eight and seven points, respectively.

advertisement

Junior Guard Jordan Thomas ended Georgia College with 19 points, while second striker Chris Parks scored 15 points.

Francis Marion was only one point behind between 31 and 30 minutes. The first 15 minutes of the second half were fiercely competitive, only one ball separated the two teams for every second. A bucket from Cox knotted the result at 53-53 with 5:47.

Francis Marion shot almost 50 percent off the ground and emptied 23 of his 47 field attempts, including eight three-point.

advertisement