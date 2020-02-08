advertisement

The St. Louis Blues will try to recapture the home ice skirt when the Dallas Stars host Saturday night.

The Blue Center’s 10-0-1 points streak at Enterprise Center ended Thursday night with a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. St. Louis leads the Central Division with six points despite posting a 2-5-1 record in its last eight games overall.

“There are a lot of desperate teams around the league right now, trying to find their way, play-off points, things like that,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “Hockey is tight right now. It’s tough. We have to dig more. We need to have a better mentality going into the games, being harder to play against.

advertisement

“It’s a play-off hockey going on right now. I’d like to see us get more out of that mentality now.”

The stars are entering the second night of a back-to-back launch with a disappointing result. They blew the 2-0 lead in the second period and took a 3-2 loss to the visiting Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Joel Eriksson Ek scored the game-winner for the Wild with 27 seconds left to play.

Dallas has allowed 30 goals as he goes 3-4-1 in his past eight games. The Stars remain third in the Center, seven points behind the Blues and one point behind the Colorado Avalanche.

“We have to get it through our heads, if we want to play the off-field and want to make a run here, it will take a lot of work and a lot of mental toughness to do it,” Dallas forward Blake Comeau told NH [L .

The Blues have also tried some slides with their team defense and goals. They have allowed three or more goals in eight consecutive games.

As of Dec. 27, goalkeeper goalkeeper Jordan Binnington has an average of 3.26 goals-against and a save percentage of 0.880, far from his season average of 2.65 and .910, respectively. Backup creator Jake Allen has missed three of his past four starts while allowing 10 goals in those losses.

“We’re not that far off,” Berube said. “We scored six goals the other night [Tuesday against the Hurricanes in Carolina]. There are games where we score too many goals or have enough goals to win, but there are three that go into our net every night, and that’s not so good.”

On the offensive side, Berube has been pleased with his team’s ability to generate scoring chances. But converting those opportunities has been the issue.

“We had 16 missed shots in the net,” he said. “What if you take away five of them? You can win the game. Who knows? There are few things. There are few things in all these losses that are getting in the way.”

Earlier this season, the Blues defeated Dallas 3-2 at home on Oct. 5 and 3-1 en route to Nov. 29. Binnington won the first game on goal, stopping 27 strokes, and Allen won the second with 31 saves.

Since Ben Bishop played in goal for Dallas on Friday, making 27 saves in losses, the Blues will likely see Anton Khudob in the net. Khudobin has not faced the Blues this season, but he has a 2-0-1 record against them with a 2.29 GAA and a save percentage of 0.927.

This Saturday’s match will be the first of three games between rivals in February.

“I don’t think we’ve met our standards, so we have a lot of work to do,” Stars defender John Klingberg said, according to NHML.

– Starting the media level

advertisement