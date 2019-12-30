advertisement

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Blues Bash is one of Williamsport’s largest New Year celebrations. The event at the Pajama factory offers live music, food and drinks. new year blues bash

The Pajama factory in Williamsport will say goodbye in style to 2019. Organizers with the Pajama factory and Franco’s Restaurant and Lounge want to end the year with a blast.

“We do it the New Year’s Eve every year because it gives people an option to do something other than being around New Year’s Eve so they can sneak into the beginning of the New Year,” said Franco’s co-owner Fred Daniele.

advertisement

Blues Bash will contain seven different performing acts.

“This is the eighth year we’ve had this and it always contains the Nighthawks from Washington DC, this old blues band and lots of local acts,” said co-owner of Pajama Factory, Mark Winkleman. “It’s a great line-up. We open with a really great jazz trio. We have this younger woman who sings beautifully.”

Winkleman told Newswatch 16 that there will be food and drink during the event, but people can also BYOB.

“You can bring your own beer, you can bring your own food if you want. We have prepared a number of tables so that you can spread if you want or just want to come as you are, and we have arranged everything for you. “

The event has sold more than 130 tickets in advance, but more than 200 people are expected.

Owners of the Pajama factory do not keep money from Blues Bash, but that money goes to AIDS Resource, a non-profit organization in the Pajama factory.

“It’s important,” said Daniele. “You try to help wherever you can through the community and different people get out to help and it’s great to be able to help.”

Tickets at the door are $ 35. Blues Bash in the Pajama factory goes until 10 p.m.

41.241190

-77.001079

advertisement