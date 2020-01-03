advertisement

Nazem Kadri scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche spent Thursday night in Denver on the St. Louis Blues 7-3.

Avalanche won only the second time in their last seven games (2-4-1). They also snapped their six-match losing streak against the Blues dating back to the start of the 2018-19 season.

The Western Conference Blues-leaders have lost back-to-back games in the heels of an eight-game winning streak.

Nathan MacKinnon scored one goal and assisted the other three for the avalanche. Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, J.T. Compher and Joonas Donskoi also scored and Samuel Girard earned four assists.

Avalanche goalkeeper Philip Grubauer made 24 saves to overcome his five-match unbeaten run.

Robert Thomas scored twice and Alex Pietrangelo scored the next goal as he added an assist for the Blues.

Seeking a more balanced effort, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar continued his changes on the line. MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog stayed together on a consistent front line, but with Donskoi rather than Rantane.

Instead of loading a second punch line, Bednar looked at the combinations distributed by Rantana, Kadri and Andre Burakovsky on different lines.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche ahead 1-0 with a goal left with 10.3 seconds left in the first period.

Moments later Kadri extended the avalanche lead to 2-0 with a rebound return from a sharp left-wing corner at 3:20 of the second. Then Rantanen made it 3-0 with a power play goal from the right circle with a 5-on-3 advantage.

The Blues bounced back in a dizzying period with Thomas’ concluding goal and Pietrangelo’s power play point that blew Ryan O’Reilly’s face victory.

But Makar pushed the lead back to 4-2, scoring a power play goal from directly over the rim with 16 seconds left in the second period.

The attack continued into the third period as the avalanche followed Jordan Binnington with Kadri’s goals from the right circle outside the rush, compiled a power tip and Donskoi from long range.

The seven goals allowed were a worse career for Binnington.

Jake Allen eased Binnington with the Blues down 7-2 with 5:41 left to play. Thomas scored his second goal from a Makar lap to close the scoring.

