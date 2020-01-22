advertisement

Blue Shield of California announced Wednesday, January 22, that it would provide $ 1.1 million in funding to a dozen nonprofit organizations in Los Angeles County to improve access to healthcare in underserved communities.

The announcement was made during the Los Angeles City Council meeting, where members recognized the Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan and the nonprofits that will receive the funds.

“Health care begins at the community level, and from mental health care to gun violence to people with disabilities, these 12 organizations are at the forefront of enabling proactive care for our most vulnerable communities,” said City Councilor David Ryu, chairman of the Health Council, Committee on Education, Neighborhoods, Parks, Arts and Rivers.

The winners are:

California Community Foundation Bold Vision 2028;

Boys & Girls Clubs from Metro Los Angeles;

Community Coalition;

LA Food Bank;

Stop Violence Increase Peacebuilding;

The advice center;

Urban Peace Institute;

Southside Coalition;

Center for the Pacific Asian Family;

Success in Challenges Inc .;

Network center for special needs; and

Partner in the Care Foundation.

“These organizations are already having a positive impact on many lives and we look forward to supporting their existing work to improve the health and well-being of local communities,” said Greg Buchert, president of the Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan.

The community organizations that receive the funding have programs that address a range of issues, including health education, mental health awareness, trauma from violence and food insecurity.

“With the grant from the Blue Shield of California’s Promise Health Plan, we can continue to give young people the opportunity to explore the future with endless possibilities,” said Calvin Lyons, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs at Metro Los Angeles. “We look forward to working together to further strengthen our commitment and engagement to our community.”

