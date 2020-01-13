advertisement

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Don’t rush into ice and slush – it’s good advice for drivers here in northeastern Pennsylvania, and it’s a catchy slogan, more noticeable by a PennDOT team painted by a senior at Blue Ridge High School.

“If you notice, I have holes in the hole there.”

The potholes may be an excavation for PennDOT employees, but it certainly caught their attention. Senior Brianna Hendrickson was selected as Susquehanna County winner for the third annual Paint the Plow competition.

“The first thing I thought about was the safety measures with deer. Many people exceed the speed limit more than they should and sometimes it’s hard to stop on your brakes when it’s freezing cold, “Brianna said.

PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow competition works to promote road safety while involving high school students. At Blue Ridge High School the art teacher had one student in mind for the project.

“Oh, I’m so proud of her. It’s moving art. It’s going down the highway. I’m really proud of her. She worked really hard in the rain and cold every morning. She was very dedicated,” said art teacher Sarrah. Dibble Camburn.

When she came up with the idea, Brianna needed two months to paint the team.

“When my family came to me and told me they saw my team, I was surprised because I didn’t even know it was up there. I think it’s really cool,” Brianna said.

Winners were selected in each of the counties in PennDOT’s District 4, including Pittston Area High school in Lucerne County, Wallenpaupack Area High School in Wayne County and Dunmore High School in Lackawanna County. Dunmore also won the “fan favorite”, which was determined by online voting.

At Blue Ridge High School, PennDOT officials awarded the artist a prize on Monday afternoon.

“The students like to see their creative works. I recently went to another school in Lackawanna County. They see the team here in Susquehanna County, “said PennDOT officer Michael Taluto.

And with snow in the forecast, watch out for the painted teams this weekend.

Click here to view a photo gallery of all entries.

.

