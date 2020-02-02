advertisement

A young Italian who was missing on a bush walk in the Blue Mountains earlier this week was tragically found dead.

The 24-year-old Mattia Fiaschini was last seen on January 29 this week leaving Blackheath station as part of a video surveillance system.

NSW police requested information and officials admitted that they had serious concerns about his safety.

Mr. Fiaschini had lived in a suburb of Surry Hills in Sydney when he thought he had traveled to the Blue Mountains for a day hike.

He was reported missing on January 30 after failing to work in Alexandria, also in central Sydney.

Despite the days of desperate search, Mr. Fiaschini’s body was tragically found today.

A search party found his body near the Baltzer Lookout near Blackheath shortly after 2.30 p.m. today.

An operation is underway to recover the body.

NSW police said a report is being prepared for the coroner.

media_cameraHanging rock at the Baltzer Lookout in the Blue Mountains. Picture: Brydon Fraser

Originally published as a body found in search of Bushwalker

