LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Lines wrapped around the ticket offices at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton. The place was full of skiers and snowboarders who have Martin Luther King Junior Day off.

“I think it’s a little chilly, but it’s a nice day to be on the mountain. It’s actually very beautiful,” said Veronica Zatko, New Jersey.

More than 30 paths kept thousands of people busy.

Ashley Seier is the marketing manager. She says that Martin Luther King Day is one of the busiest at the resort.

Although last week’s warming was a bit worrying, Old Man Winter came to the rescue just in time.

“It has been a kind of crazy weekend for us in general. Holiday weekends are always. We were blessed with natural snow. We had about three centimeters of natural snow on Saturday night, so this definitely brought the crowds for this weekend to the surface,” said Seier .

“We just enjoy the day. We had a good snowfall, we hoped it would stay and here we are, “said Lisa Yuen, New Jersey.

Many resorts have received snow cannons, but nothing beats real snow, and beginners in particular agree.

“The snow is perfect after the storm. This is only my second time snowboarding. You can see, I am a newbie. I learned a lot today, “said Yen Wang, California.

Yen Wang is from California. He was happy to have some real snow on the mountain because it is softer. He came prepared in case.

“Good for protection for your buttocks and back, including your knees. On the first day I got a bruise on my knees and buttocks. It really hurt, so I said I needed better protection, “Wang said.

And despite the slow start of the ski season, those who enjoy hitting the slopes say it is better late than never.

