Blue Ivy Carter is only 8 years old, but she clearly gives her megastar parents Beyoncé and Jay Z style specifications.

The 50-year-old rapper entrepreneur was seen in the Miami Hard Rock Stadium with his eldest daughter before the San Francisco 49s take on the Kansas City Chiefs today. Blue Ivy wore a black leather jacket, which she wore over a red tulle skirt with ruffles, an asymmetrical black leather skirt, and a pair of black leather Balmain combat boots with rivets.

Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter on the field before the Super Bowl.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the meantime, Jay Z was wearing an athleisure look, including a Gucci jacket with a white t-shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and crisp white sneakers. The NFL partner rounded it off with a navy hat and round sunglasses.

Blue Ivy Carter with black leather Balmain combat boots.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Blue Ivy boots with silver tone details and a double buckle design for over $ 500 at Harrods.com.

Jay Z, dressed in a Gucci jacket, takes a picture of Blue Ivy.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

