January 27, 2020 11:33 PM EST

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Homeowners are calling for no further increase in the water bill, which reminded interest payers of the VC summer.

A busy room full of Blue Granite customers was frustrated with the Lexington Public Service Commission (PSC) on Monday night.

The water supply has not been denied an increase by the PSC for 15 years. This time, representatives of the blue granite say that the increase will be used to pay local authorities and an improvement plan.

“We have a five-year planning process that we continue to work through every month,” said Reese Hannon with Blue Granite. “We are always planning and trying to figure out how best to invest to provide our customers with a safe and reliable service.”

Customers say they don’t buy it.

“I think the investment should be in the customer, but I haven’t seen any infrastructure and I haven’t seen a plan on these facts as to why we have this rate hike,” said Johnny Jr., a customer said at a Monday evening hearing ,

Not much was said about what the plan was.

“It’s an internal plan,” said Hannon. “That much can change depending on the need, or sometimes a need arises that you have to adjust to.”

This even has some legislators that question the company’s intentions.

“They come back every two years to increase the rate again,” said MP Chris Wotten. “You have not been denied a rate hike since 2004, but it is legal to go back and do it again in two more years. I think it is ridiculous to raise interest rates by 50% for people who have no income.”

Wooten hopes that the PSC will listen to customers so that the story does not repeat itself.

“In life, we expect people to do the right thing,” said Wooten. “That’s what I encourage the PSC to do. Look back at what happened in the past. Nothing has been taken care of, prices keep going up and you’re killing our payers.”

The next public hearing will take place on Thursday in Irmo. The last hearing, at which the PSC votes on increasing customer bills, will take place in late February.

