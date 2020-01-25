advertisement

Blue Bloods Season 10, Episode 13 titled “Reckless” will be released on CBS next Friday. What do we know about it in advance?

Judging by the new promo, this part offers another opportunity to explore the dynamics between Erin Reagan and her father Frank. With Erin, she is desperate to do anything to protect some valuable witnesses. However, a new law makes this almost impossible, which in turn leads to one of its witnesses being attacked and injured. She is desperate to find a way to turn things around – so she goes to Frank for help.

Still, Frank Erin seems to be quick to counter, saying that the problems that led to this situation are more the fault of the prosecutor’s office and that it is Erin’s (or at least that of the prosecutor’s) house that may not be in the correct order are. Despite the tension in the scene, Erin and Frank probably want the same thing – to make New York City safe. The problem most of the time is that you have to find a common basis and cooperation. Erin and Frank speak to different people and they are both incredibly stubborn. Helping each other is not always a top priority as they have to protect themselves.

Beyond what’s going on with Erin and Frank here, be prepared for all sorts of great Blue Bloods stories elsewhere. For example, there will be a few opportunities to see Frank take up a complicated case of police brutality – one that is more internal than usual. Danny and Baez also have a high profile murder case, and there’s no word on the status of Jamie and Eddie.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

