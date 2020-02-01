advertisement

Blue Bloods Season 10, Episode 13, tonight served as a reminder that there are few breaks from police work. It comes in many shapes and forms and it takes place in many places.

For example, suppose what happened to Danny and Baez tonight when we started these characters traveling around all sorts of places to solve their latest murder case. It brought them into the night and eventually led to a chase on the street. Finally, he was able to solve a photographer’s murder case, but how much stood out? How many finer details, apart from some cool action sequences, will you remember?

In the meantime, what we saw with Jamie and Eddie was a little more personal and complicated. An ambulance hunter obtained valuable information that should not be made available to such people. It was enough to get Jamie to protect Eddie as she could be a mole. We knew she wasn’t, and Jamie probably did. He just wanted to help, but this caused further problems for some of her colleagues. The police paranoia was very far from the charts.

Jamie was able to find a source of some of this information, and in the end, a few policemen emerged who were just trying to help a doctor pay his bills by recommending patients. Sometimes a single action can lead to widespread complications.

For Frank, he faced various crises tonight. First, he had to deal with a complicated case of police brutality, which resulted in conflicts between one officer and another. This was not your case of brutality – let’s just frame it like that. Here Frank had to rely more on his advisors, especially since there was no clear way for the punishment.

Frank was also forced to argue with Erin about some controversial rules that would allow defenders to retrieve the names and addresses of possible witnesses and victims – making them vulnerable if the information ever came out. She wanted to protect people who could not protect themselves, but unfortunately this was not a case where the tides could change immediately. As she said to Anthony, it was more about finding a way to move the rules inch by inch.

CarterMatt judgment

One of the best things we can say about Episode 13 of Blue Bloods, Season 10, is that it is currently delivering some thought-provoking storylines. Still, there are still issues this season, including a lack of remarkable content that will continue to evolve. Tonight was more independent than ever, and even closing some storylines was a bit subdued. At least Frank found himself being pushed from various sources.

