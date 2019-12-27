advertisement

DALLAS, T.X. – Penn State fans arrived in Texas all day on Thursday as the Happy Valley heads south. Of course the Blue Band is among those who make the journey.

Newswatch 16 was in the Blue Band practice in a high school stadium that looked more like a Texas-style university stadium here in the Dallas area.

The Blue Band members practice all year round, but after a Christmas holiday where some admit they are a bit rusty, they come together to make music magic.

advertisement

It is a kind of reward for them to also make the bowl trip, and so many of these members are from northeastern Pennsylvania.

“It’s so great. It’s such a great opportunity, and I’m so thankful that I have it,” said Katie Luksa of Lucerne.

“Words can’t describe how cool it is to be here. Not many people get it. So to get it three times, I couldn’t ask for more in my college career,” said Watsontown’s Matthew Potts.

The Blue Band does not only perform in the Cotton Bowl. There is a fight on Saturday between the bands between the Blue Band and the University of Memphis band. Many fans of Penn State plan to go there.

We of course know Pennsylvanians who will win that.

More coverage from the Blue Band will be on show at the Tangle in Texas half-hour special Friday night at 7:30 AM.

32.776664

-96.796988

advertisement