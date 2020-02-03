advertisement

Music fans have been hit hard with the news that the big names in live will not perform at Montrose East Links this year.

Live at the Links will now take place every two years following a change in strategy which means that there will be no outdoor concerts this summer in Montrose for the first time since the Status Quo in 2014.

LCC Live has already brought artists like Jools Holland, Bryan Adams, Deacon Blue and the Beach Boys to perform in Montrose.

In addition to putting the city on the music map, the concerts have also been credited with providing a huge economic boost to Montrose and Angus

Director Les Kidger said he was “quite stunned” at the disappointment expressed by Montrose fans over the news.

But he said it shows how much they have enjoyed seeing some of the biggest groups in the world show up at their doorstep in the past six years.

He said he had already drawn up a wish list for 2021, but wanted local fans to tell him who they wanted to go on stage.

“We had a great year with Live at the Links in 2019, but we want to refresh it and bring a slightly different concept,” he said.

“There are a few major events taking place in Tayside this year, such as Radio 1 Big Weekend in Dundee which is a major coup for the city.

“We thought it was best to make Live at the Links a biennial event and we are watching two or three artists perform over one weekend.

“Although this is only the beginning, we have already established a wish list and we are really looking forward to coming back to Montrose because we have put on some great shows there.”

The summer 2019 event featured the Kaiser Chiefs, Jess Glynne and Madness and Mr. Kidger said that LCC Live had asked Montrose fans for their own wish list for 2021.

AC / DC and Oasis came together for a meeting on the Eastern Links was among the most popular, although that would also mean that the Gallagher brothers at war are coming back in terms of speech.

“We would need to move the links two more miles back into the sea if we got AC / DC or Oasis,” said Kidger.

“I don’t think these concerts will take place, but we want local fans to tell us who they want to see in Montrose next year.”

Kidger said that in addition to looking towards Montrose in 2021, they were also exploring the idea of ​​presenting shows at Slessor Gardens in Dundee.

LCC Live started bringing big names to Montrose to play outdoor concerts as part of its initial connection to the Montrose Music Festival.

MoFest was finally disbanded in 2019 due to a lack of volunteers, which led LCC Live to announce that the first Live at the Links would take place to fill the void.

