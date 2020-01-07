advertisement

The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will soon look much more like the Einstein playhouse.

The non-profit in Columbia County is preparing for its sixth annual science scholarship that Ryan Leckey of Newswatch marked Tuesday 16th.

It is seven to twelve for area students in grades.

Pre-registration is required. You can sign up today via this link. A confirmation email will be sent when the registration form has been sent successfully.

The actual event takes place on Thursday January 16 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the museum. The snow date is Thursday, January 23, 2020.

The scholarship usually comprises around 40 projects from seven different schools per year.

The event is one of the few in our area that redirects students to larger scholarships.

Cash prizes are awarded to the highest overall scores in each figure. 1st $ 50, 2nd $ 25, 3rd $ 15.

The top 3 teachers or homeschooling groups with registered participants also win prizes.

New this year, the organizers say: “All students who receive first prize will go to a regional scholarship next month”. It ties in with the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) regional science fair to be held at Susquehanna University on 29 February 2020.

FREE SPECIAL NEEDS:

Also mentioned on Newswatch 16 this morning, the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is also preparing for the quarterly Special Needs Night.

The free night is for families with a member with special needs.

It will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4 pm – 19:00

In addition to free admission, the event also brings in social service organizations to help families connect with organizations that can help them in countless ways.

