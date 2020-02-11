advertisement

This is the voice of Mike Bloomberg. Amazing footage of billionaire presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg surfaced tonight, detailing former New York City mayor support for controversial “stop-and-go” state law enforcement policy.

Speaking to a crowd of 400 at the Aspen Institute on February 5, 2015, Bloomberg said that to prevent violent crimes, police must seize weapons from minorities. Bloomberg specifically noted that 95 percent of homicides – both killers and homicide victims – in New York and “almost every city” were committed by individuals who had the same profile. “Male, minority, 16-25 years old,” he said.

The speech was completely edited at Bloomberg’s request, banning videographers from attending the event not to repeat the footage. According to the Aspen Times, both the Aspen Institute and TV GrassRoots, who filmed the event, confirmed that they would not air the footage online or on television as planned.

advertisement

However, political podcast Benjamin Dixon agreed to the footage and released a piece of Bloomberg monologue tonight. Speech video is unavailable.

Audio of @ MikeBloomberg’s 2015 @AspenInstitute speech where he explains that “you can just Xerox (copy)” the description of men, minorities 16-25 and hand to the cops.

Bloomberg had spoken video blocked.

Probably because of the problematic explanation he gives for #StopAndFrisk pic.twitter.com/Fm0YCi4ZRy

– Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

“95 percent of your killings – murderers and murder victims fit a MO You can just get the description. Xerox and pass it on to all the cops. They are male, minority, sixteen to twenty-five. That’s true in New York, it’s true in almost every city. And here’s the real crime, “he said

“You have to take the guns out of the hands of the people who are being killed,” Bloomberg continued. “You want to spend money on a lot of cops on the street. Put cops where crime is, which means minority neighborhoods. So one of the unintended consequences is, people say, ‘Oh my God, you’re arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities. “”

“Yes, it is true. Why? Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods,” Bloomberg said. “Yeah. It’s true Why do we do it? That’s where the crime is. And the way to get the guns out of the hands of the kids is to throw them over the walls and slap them. And they start saying,” I don’t want to get caught. “So they don’t bring the gun. They still have a gun, but they leave it at home.”

He has been blasted across the board by both progressives and conservatives for his policy of discriminating against minorities.

Since launching his bid for the Oval Office, Bloomberg has spent a stunning $ 300 on his campaign, going so far as to pay an army of influencers on Instagram to express support for his candidacy. The 12th richest man in the world, valued at over $ 61.5 billion, has made significant efforts to win over minority voters by visiting the United States to meet with black elected officials. . He even paid a visit to a museum of African-American history in Georgia, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He may have spent more money than most people will ever see in their lives, but a single video may be enough to stifle his entire campaign.

The post BLOOMBERG BOMBSHELL: Secret Audio Reveals the Presidential Candidate’s Racial Hypocrisy appeared for the first time in the Post Millennial.

advertisement