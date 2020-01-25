advertisement

Sundance: Bill and Turner Ross’ astute look at the last night of a dirty Vegas bar isn’t what it seems – but that doesn’t make it any less astute.

At first glance, “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” turns out to be a brilliant work of the cinema. The stirring hangout film by Bill and Turner Ross captures the last wild night in the Roaring Twenties, a dirty bar on the edge of the Vegas strip where various drunken outcasts bury their worries in a mixture of anger and poetic complaints. It is the end of 2016 and the presidential election is about to change the world. The pub is a fascinating microcosm of America’s broken, blunt belly, which is on the verge of self-destruction.

But here’s the thing. There are no roaring twenties, and neither do the characters that populate the wrong interior. Although nothing in the film confirms so much, the Ross brothers occupied the people to populate a set in New Orleans where they live and recorded the drunken antics of their chosen cast during a shameful night.

advertisement

The result is both a great cinematic illusion and a brave experimentation of filmmaking by two of the most fascinating directors working in the nonfiction area today. This has been the motif of the Ross brothers since their earliest work, the Midwest Expressionist snapshot “45365” and “Tchoupitoulas” that followed three prepubescent children on a single meandering night in New Orleans. “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” sits on the same continuum, ignoring any obligation to explain its terms and abandoning traditional documentary parameters, even if it borrows a lot about them. The film pretends to be a fly on the wall, but still becomes a legitimate one when putting together its remarkable native universe.

connected

connected

In any case, the Roaring Twenties is convincing: a narrow waterhole, forged in a Hunter S. Thompson pose, baked in dusty neon lights and poured with every conceivable grain of cheap alcohol. “The best part of waking up is bourbon in your cola!” Announces the cheerful bartender Marc, who pours another round for Barfly Michael, a silver-haired regular who treats the place practically like his home office. After refreshing himself in the bathroom, Michael finds his serenity again and wanders through the interior with a wistful smile. He gradually becomes the focus of a film that focuses on what it means to find your place in a drunken paradise. Michael is more than happy to shed some nuggets of wisdom and assure his fellow countrymen that the camaraderie of the wild twenties means everything to him. “I ruined myself soberly!” He boasts.

Don’t forget that Michael is actually Michael Martin, an established New Orleans stage actor, while Marc is the local musician Marc Paradis. (Their full names appear in the credits.) Marc finally sings and Michael describes himself as a failed Thespian, so no thorough investigation of real people negates the feeling that the film captures a degree of reality about their true self. The same goes for many of the colorful parias that populate the wild twenties throughout the day, from the cheerful womanizer Lowell (Lowell Landes) to Shay (Shay Walker), who takes over the country night shift from Marc just in time to keep the heaviest drinkers in enter their warlike phase. And one thing about “Bloody Nose” doesn’t need any beautification: these people can drink.

The Ross brothers’ camera hovers close to their subjects, while the day turns into night with delightful vignettes. The television buzzes in the background as snippets from “Jeopardy”, updates from the elections and stormy weather reports pass by and often arouse the interest of the unequal crew before they get into violent clashes. “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” works so well in traditional cinema that even the Maysles brothers would have been deceived, but remove this misleading context and it works just as well as top-class American naturalism straight from the Cassavetes playbook.

Like its inhabitants, the film never stands still. However, the Ross brothers planned to shoot “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” with many beautiful, longing moments that seem to come from nowhere. No better than when Marc picks up his guitar for an acoustic rendition of Roy Orbison’s “Crying” The bar sings along. (The film also includes Peggy Lee’s “Is That All There Is?” On the credits. In particular, both songs appear in Harmony Korine films – “Gummo” and “The Beach Bum” – and “Bloody Nose” shares some of their DNA in awe of world-weary souls.)

Mini-dramas freeze all night: Shay’s pot-smoking son and his headstrong teenagers roam the shady alleys around the bar, a younger drinker accidentally takes an acid overdose and a flashed woman decides to show off her “60-year-old tits” Unclear arguments threaten constantly dissolving into violence, but the underlying positivity of the bar becomes a unifying force, and the tearful take of a muttering veteran elevates the drama to unexpected emotional heights. When the entire crew drives to the parking lot for fireworks, the film has become a daring love letter to the community shelter of alcoholism.

Maybe that’s why his best moments are melancholic. At the end of the night, a shitty-faced Michael tries to get deep inside himself and announces: “There is nothing more boring than a man in a bar who used to do things … who doesn’t do things … because he is in a bar.” A The cake, which was presented to the guests on the occasion of their last evening is: “This Place Sucked Anyway”.

When “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” encounters anything, it is a sense of busyness in the bar that sometimes overflows the frame and interrupts some of its best characters only when their stories experience a certain amount of intrigue. But this indistinct quality fits the blurry milieu.

Is it a spoiler to reveal that behind the scenes of “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” there is more going on than is allowed? Press releases indicate that the brothers like to discuss their method, and with good reason: The film works overtime to make its circumstances so convincing that it is impossible to separate facts and fictions. While no title card or end credit recognizes the production environment, an opening scribble announces: “We take these truths for granted”, which pretty much says it all.

The last stretch of the film tiptoes into magical realism as night turns to day and Michael goes to the door. “You don’t know anything about me,” he murmurs, embodying a feeling of confusion that feels overall punctual – waking up from a cozy dream just to find another unwelcome day – and tapping into a kind of estrangement that takes over much of the 21st Dedicated to America can refer to the century. “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” may not be the straightforward documentary it looks like, but it is still a document of our time with sober eyes.

Note: A-

“Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 in the US documentary competition. Sales are currently being sought.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement