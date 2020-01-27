advertisement

Turner and Bill Ross reveal how they staged their bar documentary, in which everyone at Sundance talks to each other.

“Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” is an incredible piece of direct cinema that captures the last 18 hours of a Las Vegas pub before it finally closes. Aside from the fact that this bar is actually still open, it’s in New Orleans, and the guests who gathered for a last hurray were occupied by filmmakers Turner and Bill Ross.

The evening before the film’s premiere at Sundance, the Ross Brothers took part in a 70-minute interview with IndieWire to discuss how they asked “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” and the inevitable questions they knew would unleash. From the Ross Brothers’ perspective, this fifth feature that everyone at Sundance is talking about is simply the natural development of their filmmaking process.

“In our first film we threw a wide net, we spent 100 hours and a year with people until we realized that you could fish, how to wait for these moments, find those moments and then as we got on and on How can you feed a situation where you create a dynamic situation that could be beneficial to what you are looking for? “Said Turner. “And we made further progress with this fifth feature. In fact, we can create a dynamic scenario in which we provoke or create situations in which we can create the authentic found moments that we are looking for.”

The fact that their work was welcomed and supported by the part of the documentary film community that sees non-fiction filmmakers more as artists who use form than as documentary filmmakers who practice journalism has given the brothers a supportive community and a place in the filmmaking world given. The flip side is that it’s an association that puts you on the side of the increasingly useless binary of nonfiction and fiction that defines most film festivals, and that your latest film is confusing.

“We didn’t want to be a documentary filmmaker, our process was always just a way to make the film we wanted to see and to capture authentic moments,” said Turner. “There is nothing to disguise us about how we made this film.”

In truth, the most radical thing about the Ross brothers is “not hiding”. In the short history of documentary, filmmakers have often used the prescribed cloak of “journalism” and “realism” to make their films while practicing techniques that are anything but “fly-on-the-wall” – Observations were.

The roots of “Bloody Nose” go back to when the brothers’ grandfather took them to a Ohio pub that had a real sense of community. The concept of a common space in which people communicate and communicate with one another has remained a constant source of fascination. Later, on her travels and early explorations that prompted her to become a filmmaker, she was fascinated by the dark bars on the outskirts of Las Vegas.

“In front of this bar door you can see the great manifestation of American excess. You see American prosperity, ”said Turner. “Why do these often transient people look for the shadows of a dark bar in bright light? For us, that was an integral part of our interest and the great frame of the film. “

It’s a framing device they haven’t found after years of exploring bars in Las Vegas. None of the bars contained the vital ingredients they needed.

“There is this great essay by George Orwell called” Moon Under Water “and it is about his favorite bar and contains the checklist of the 10 things a great bar has to offer,” said Turner. “And after explaining these aspects, he writes something like: ‘Of course you now realize that this bar doesn’t really exist. I found a few that may have eight, but none of them have all ten. And for us, that was this place and we had to create our 10 things that would be the most impressive thing the truth would contain. “

In New Orleans, where they live, they found the perfect container, “their stage”. It looked like the old Vegas bars we wanted, with the added benefit that it was a space that they could take over, attract, and turn into their perfect bar. The obstacle was money and time.

“It was a crazy idea and we didn’t know if it would work, so it was impossible to convince anyone to give us money,” said Bill. “It became clear to me today that we pay more for our apartment in Sundance than for the filming.”

Funding would take three years, in the weeks leading up to Sundance, to cover completion costs. In 2016, “great casting” was the key ingredient in the 18-hour continuous, largely real-time shoot that was supposed to anchor the film and that only had enough money to take over the bar for the shoot for two days.

“If you see a really great fiction screenplay like Marriage Story, it’s completely a screenplay, but those are real moments, but they’re still actors who do those moments,” said Turner. “It is something for us to see people who not only inhabit this character, but who have this character in their real life, and to feel something when we have the opportunity. It’s just so much more weight for us, and that’s exactly what we wanted to deal with. This film – to try to find people who are not in the specific truth of the scenario, but in a greater truth, these real characters are themselves and in this scenario ready to reveal these authentic elements of the character. “

There was a character by Michael Martin to whom the Ross Brothers had assigned a specific narrative sheet for the film. Martin, a former actor cleaning up a local New Orleans bar in real life, plays a former actor cleaning up the bar, except in the movie he also sleeps at the bar and will lose his home if the bar closes at the end of the evening. The Ross brothers had extensive conversations with Martin about the character and found that it was based on the character of Michael Jeter, who was played in the Broadway version of “Grand Hotel”, and made small notes during the shoot (“pull you back a little ”).

The rest of the bar guests were a product of street casting on many evenings in New Orleans pubs, which focused on finding the archetypes they wanted and still giving people the opportunity to largely play themselves. In order to make the process more natural and to anchor each actor, the directors often tried to win the actor’s real drinking partner for the film.

“Everyone was prepared: this is the bar where you drink, you know it well, this is the last night of the bar,” said Turner. “Basically a simple primer, nothing too much. Some people took that and thought, “I’m an actor now and I’m going to create a backstory.” And some of these guys would show up with these great stories. In any case, they know what to do once they’re there – they’re all drinkers, that’s just another bar. “

The goal was a mandatory event, but with natural results. The filmmakers have not staged any conflicts or stories, but they have created unannounced clues to give the last day’s arc a certain structure and allow its cast to sink into itself.

“We have spent so much time thinking about what happens at certain times of the day and what a drunk’s bow is about, the closing night and the issues we want to get through,” said Turner. “So if there are five people in the bar who don’t know each other well at 2:00 p.m., what’s the nicest and honest thing that brings them together? ‘Jeopardy’ Give them something to drink and turn on ‘Jeopardy’ and they’ll find common ground and find things to argue and talk about. Just little things like “John, you go in at 10:30 with a bag of donuts.”

The brothers announced “This John” shortly before entering the character, which gave the characters the license to pretend they knew him. Regardless, 20 minutes later with a drink, they would really know each other. The greatest impetus for real moments came from Donald Trump’s surprising election victory.

“How do you provoke and find these things? Well, that was a moment when everyone felt something and emotions were so close to the surface,” said Bill. “We had already prepared the pump for this and were quite ready, and it was the surprise of the choice that ultimately led us to go to the press.”

Filming started the day after the election. And while they were on average, they almost completely withdrew from the elections and Trump. The shock of the elections on both sides of the political spectrum led to innumerable natural conversations, while people revealed themselves far beyond the brothers’ wildest dreams. Two veterans crying at the end of the bar, a hot dispute between the generations, and someone who drops acid – none of which was planned, but in the hand-held direct cinema language that defines the work of the Ross Brothers.

© 2020 Sundance Institute / Pho

One thing that the filmmakers tried to plan carefully was using music from the jukebox that only played at certain times to let go of the drunks and let off some steam.

“What would happen would be that we would live without music for a long time and there would be a mutiny,” said Bill. “After a few too many drinks, this isn’t a good bar without the jukebox. And they would turn it on.”

The problem is the well-known pop, hip hop, rock and country songs that are under the dialogue of the characters on the soundtrack. At first it was not a problem as the Ross Brothers envisioned a “strict” approach to editing where the film would be played in long shots.

“At first, we couldn’t cut because of the music in the background, so it would be like these long periods of a minute or two, up to eight minutes,” said Bill, who is editing the brothers’ films. “And the only ones who liked this film were Turner and I. It was a four and a half hour cut that we loved, but it wasn’t digestible.”

The breakthrough in over three years of editing with interruptions for other collaborations and jobs that paid the rent related to the two-camera nature of the actual shooting. During the 18-hour shoot, Bill and Turner each examined different aspects of what was happening in the bar at the same time. The filmmakers took advantage of the fact that the bar was extremely well microphoned, some tedious audio work, a reliable fair use lawyer, and took pictures where each of the two brothers would land under the other. Explore the cutting back and forth between simultaneous actions , even if the moments did not always take place at the same time.

“We found that if you let it play for a long time, you can’t experience it that way,” said Turner. “It is more dynamic to jump around and check in different characters. All of this is happening and as a viewer I can be familiar with it so that I can go where I want and be invested in what I want to be. That became exciting and the 98th Minute cut that people see at Sundance. “

On a second day of shooting, the night bartender’s real teenage son and his two friends sat up, hanged themselves, and rode the bar around the bar. Later, the Ross Brothers also took each of the main characters to Las Vegas to film what would happen to their characters after they left the bar. The mere discussion about the footage of this two-week Vegas shoot, which can only be seen in short excerpts in the 98-minute cut, makes Turner painfully bury his face in his hand.

“He is still upset that footage is not included in the film,” said Bill. “But every note we ever got was, ‘Take me back to the bar, why the hell did you take me anywhere outside the bar?'”

Turner recovered and intervened: “The film told us what it wanted to be. We’ll find out how to use this footage one day. It’s incredible.”

The Ross Brothers understand that the decision to “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” at the US documentary competition in Sundance was made by the programmers.

“We thought ‘Whaa?'” Laughed Bill. “And we said,” Well, you should know some things. “And to their advantage, the more we told them how we did it, the more they enjoyed it when they played in the Doc competition.”

Turner and Bill don’t think there is an easy answer to the category in which their film should be played. When played in NEXT, there is concern that people will assume that the film was written as a screenplay and that the film loses some of the most interesting aspects.

“I don’t care what people call our films as long as people want to deal with them and as long as what we do is good and alive between the two of us,” said Turner. “There is the question of framing, and can someone who goes to the theater benefit from thinking that it is documentary, or that it is fiction, or from knowing anything at all? Does advanced knowledge affect that Experience? I’m really curious, I don’t know, but we’ll find out in a minute. “

