Ontario teacher strikes are proving to be more acrimonious than anyone expected. Some elementary teachers have now refused to send report cards to parents, and have already begun engaging in rotating strikes.

The Ontario government, on the other hand, has offered up to $ 60 a day to parents who are feeling the fiscal consequences of the strike, and rumors of labor legislation are spreading through the corridors of Queen’s Park.

Teacher strikes are deeply significant and have affected the daily lives of the 13 million Ontarians living in Canada’s most populous province. Due to the huge impact of this strike, and the imbalance of the mainstream media (often coming up with unions and experts), The Post Millennial has compiled a list of things to know about Ontario teacher strikes.

1. Ontario teachers are among the highest paid in the country

Ontario teachers are among the highest paid in the country. In the Greater Toronto Area, top teachers can expect to be paid up to $ 96,000 a year. The average salary for a teacher in Ontario is $ 89,300 for elementary teachers and $ 92,900 for high school teachers. In contrast, the average Ontarian earns $ 55,000 a year.

2. Ontario teachers are spending more and more sick days

A 2017 study found that teachers have been increasingly sick days over the past five years. On average, sick days have increased by over 30 percent. In 2020, another report found even stricter results with teachers getting 70 percent more sick days than over a decade ago.

3. Teachers take very little time

The Ontario teacher does a pretty great job. Not only are they paid a salary that is well above the average Ontarian, they also get a lot of vacation time. Due to interruptions in the school year, teachers are allowed three months rest, on top of the aforementioned days of illness.

4. Teacher unions are spending huge sums to win the PR war

So far, OSSTF has spent $ 336,389 on Facebook ads alone. These ads usually attack the Ford government and have been running since June. In just one week, they spent over $ 40,000. They are also waging a war of words against Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce through the mainstream press.

5. The Ontario government has already made concessions, but unions will not meet in the middle

Prime Minister Doug Ford has offered numerous concessions to teachers’ unions on initial government demands. Ford, for example, offered to meet half-time teachers the size of the classroom. However, this was not good enough for the teachers and they left the negotiating table. They also refuse to send report cards to parents and assist after-school activities, despite claiming the strike is primarily for students, not their paychecks.

6. Ontario students are trying math tests

If you are going to teach math to a new generation of students, you probably need to prove that you have a basic ability to do so. However, this difficult unreasonable demand created some tension in the teachers’ unions. Despite EQAO tests showing low levels, unions worried that teachers would score at least 70 percent on a math test.

7. Ontario’s debt is astronomically high

After a decade of Liberal government, Ontario’s debt stands at over $ 350,000,000,000. This figure is one of the highest sub-national debt in the world. Because of this, the Ford government is trying to cut public sector wages, which means slowing the rate at which teachers are paid. Teachers in Ontario also have what many experts consider an excellent retirement package.

