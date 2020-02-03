advertisement

Warcraft III: Reforged was an absolute disaster for the once-loved Blizzard Entertainment. But it seems that the game has problems other than bugs and horrible graphics.

After numerous reports that Blizzard has declined to offer refunds to those who accuse the game of false advertising, the company now appears to offer automatic refunds.

See also: J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard, does not apologize to Blizzard fans about the Blitzchung situation at Blizzcon

advertisement

However, these repayments were not made after a massive consumer revolt that threatened government measures and legal proceedings.

Blizzard forum user Everoth reported for the first time that he was refused a refund in a forum post on January 29.

Everoth reported that they requested a refund after reading about the many unwanted changes to the classic game:

“After all this fraud and violation of the card manufacturer’s rights, I applied for a refund. I didn’t play the game in beta, I didn’t even install it. I really wanted to play it on release day, but was busy working out and then found out all the lies online. I applied for a refund and automatically declined: “You are no longer entitled to a refund for one of your products.”

Everoth then submitted a support ticket threatening to join Blizzard if he was not reimbursed.

In fact, he argued that Blizzard’s marketing of Warcraft III: Reforged was false advertising and violated the United States’ false advertising law.

While Everoth did not initially receive a refund, he updated his post to indicate that it was being refunded.

“The game was refunded, if the bugs, chat, cards, and promised missing parts have ever been fixed, I’ll consider getting it in the future, if not. I think I’ll just wait until Classic or TFT can be played again without the newly forged engine. “

See also: US Congressman Lou Correa urges Blizzard to “eliminate” racism in World of Warcraft

However, Everoth was not the only user who experienced such problems.

A Reddit user named chaosgeneral in Australia published in subreddit r / warcraft3 about how Blizzard rejected his refund request in violation of Australian consumer law.

The player had been trying to get a refund since the game went live, according to his post. Frustrated by the many crashes and other bugs, they couldn’t do more than a few prologue missions. can’t really play the 2v2 or 3v3 games in Reforged.

They requested a refund because the game promised much more than the players were given. As the player also notes, they had Australian consumer law on their side.

See also: Rumor: Blizzard loses key World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Starcraft employees

Chaos General reported that he was initially refused a refund with the message “too much playing time”.

He then reported the problem via live chat and shared the conversation with the Blizzard representative under the name Nypolden.

Nypolden informed Chaos General that “all purchases are final, so a refund cannot be guaranteed.”

They added: “Our terms of sale state that all purchases are final. If you accept these terms of sale, you agree to them. “

The two argued back and forth briefly, Nypolden told Chaos General: “I’m afraid there was a lot of play, so we can’t refund the purchase.”

The two then went back and forth while Nypolden refused to respond to Chaosgeneral’s complaints. Nypolden would end the conversation abruptly: “Since I can’t address anything else, I’ll let you go. Take care.”

Chaos General would also point out that he has given Blizzard a legal notice from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The hint is:

“To Blizzard Entertainment

On January 29th, 2020 I bought Warcraft 3 Reforged in your online shop.

The game does not match the description given and is neither functional nor of acceptable quality. A large number of problems, from server disconnections to campaign crashes to broken hotkeys, make the game unplayable.

Features advertised directly on your website do not match the product received. For example, a video on the website https://playwarcraft3.com/en-us/ describes a new cutscene that is not even in the game.

After hours of unsuccessful attempts to play the game, I was refused a refund because of “too much playing time for this game”. I spoke to your online chat representative “Nypolden” and was informed that the Australian Consumer Law does not apply their products, which is absolutely wrong.

I understand that the Australian Consumer Law automatically guarantees that when you buy products and services, they work and do what I asked for.

Please give a full refund as the game is completely unsuitable for the purpose and does not match the advertised materials.

If I do not hear from you within 5 working days, I will file a formal complaint with Consumer Affairs Victoria and / or report my problem to the ACCC.

You can contact me about this complaint by email at or call me during business hours.

Thank you for your support in this matter.

greetings “

After the complaint and the subsequent viral Reddit thread, Chaos General reported that he had received a refund.

Chaos General said in an update: “Thank you for your support to everyone. I am happy to inform you that you have given a refund to my letter below. “

However, others reported problems with Blizzard’s rejection of refunds.

In another case, Blizzard support, using the same handle as Nypolden, refused to reimburse for false advertising.

Nypolden asked: “And how was it wrongly promoted? Didn’t you get an RTS game? “

Nypolden then explained: “We cannot refund the purchase price. Was there anything else I can address? If not, I have to end the chat. “

Another Reddit user, Meywa, reported a similar problem and found that he couldn’t get a refund.

One user reported that he was given a two-week ban because he helped users find the refund process.

HiddenPants reported, “If you help people find a refund option, you will be banned for two weeks. Wow, they know they played a bad game and they have to silence people. The main account is locked for two weeks.”

According to several reports from users who have requested refunds that have been rejected by Blizzard and who are downright rude to customers, it appears they have turned around.

See also: Blizzard Forces WoW Guild “Make Azeroth Great Again” to change his name

Reddit user krOnicLTD reports that Blizzard is now offering automatic refunds.

You write:

“Hello everybody,

I think the word should go to everyone, everywhere. Blizzard now issues automatic refunds for Warcraft 3 ReforgedI pre-ordered the game in December 2018, went through the beta a bit (maybe 10-15 hours) and after the release, I also played more than 5 hours. I automatically refunded the game within a minute a few minutes ago. “

They continue:

“Unfortunately, it has come this far and it shows that Blizzard clearly sees the fucking storm that broke out, and although they are still silent about the game, at least they offer automatic refunds no matter what time they played. I would have preferred to get a good quality remaster / remake instead of this trash, but maybe! After a few months of development, we will bring more quality to the game (if there is any development at all. Uncertainty about the future of Reforged was the reason I decided to refund it).

To make the transition easier, you have toYou can use this link to request a refund very quickly and easily:

https://battle.net/support/help/product/war3r/1563/1628/solution “

What do you think of the controversy surrounding Reforged? Is Blizzard in Big Trouble?

(Visited 1 Times, 2 Visits Today)

advertisement