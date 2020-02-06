advertisement

Blizzard has finally responded to the massive consumer uprising against Warcraft III: Reforged. In a long and detailed post on their official forums. Blizzard’s Community Manager, Kaivax, shows what went wrong with Reforged and what steps he will take to fix current problems.

However, the statement did not really address the prominent fan concerns, but danced around them.

Let us delve into this statement. Kaivax begins his post by noting that Blizzard is monitoring the feedback they’ve received since launching Warcraft III: Reforged and then apologizing for the bad experience.

“We have followed the discussions over the past few days and would like to thank you for your feedback and support. First of all, we would like to apologize to those of you who have not had the desired experience and we would like to inform you of our plans for the next few days.”

Kaivax then notes that they took care of a server usage problem a few hours after the game started.

“During the launch day, there were a few hours of server usage issues that affected players’ ability to step in directly. However, these issues were resolved later in the day. Other than that, we’ve received community feedback on various aspects of Reforged that we wanted to take some time to work on. “

Before going into the actual complaints, however, Kaivax explains how excited Blizzard is about Reforged III and that they are committing to a long-term support plan for the game.

“Before we go any further, the team is thrilled that Warcraft III: Reforged is finally coming and we are determined to support the game for a long time to come.” The next patches and updates we discuss below are just part of our ongoing plans. This game is an integral part of Blizzard DNA, with a team that loves Warcraft III, and we look forward to opening our hearts to Reforged and the Warcraft III community in the long run. “

The Kaivax addresses of the first edition are the visual elements in the game that are displayed especially when the classic mode is selected. The Community Manager states that this is a bug that causes the colors and shades to look different than in Warcraft III. To fix this problem, they will delete a large patch later in the week to fix it along with other audio, animation, and UI issues.

“One of the problems we saw at Reforged is the visual representation when choosing the classic mode. We identified the bug that caused the colors and shades to look different than in Warcraft III. We are also testing one Fixed a major patch that fixes this and other issues. We expect to release this later this week. The patch also fixes many other known issues such as fixing some portrait animations and audio bugs, implementing some UI fixes and much more. Please see the patch notes for a detailed list of all the fixes. “

Kaivax then notes that they plan to solve the problem that the clans and leaderboards have been removed from the game. He states that they will be added to Warcraft III: Reforged in a later patch.

“Another issue affects online features like leaderboards and clans that apply to all Warcraft III players, including those who haven’t bought Reforged yet.” At BlizzCon, we talked a lot about how the team is actively working to improve the back end to ensure a smooth transition to this new MMR system, much like we did at StarCraft: Remastered. As with Remastered, these and other features will be included in an important patch for Reforged, which also fixes the problem for the players of the original game. We will share release plans with you in the coming weeks. Rest assured that the team is working hard to improve these features. “

Kaivax further explains that tournaments and the rule of chaos rule set have been removed to optimize support for the game.

“There are some individual concerns that we don’t want to address at the moment, and we wanted to give the community a heads-up. Starting with version 1.30 of the original game, tournaments and the rule set” The Dominion of Chaos “were used very rarely, so we have middle Both rules removed in version 1.31 in 2019. Eliminating under-element maintenance has helped us optimize the game’s overall support and focus on areas that affect most players, but we expect that players who prefer Reign of Chaos will find custom games with similar sets of rules that we hope will solve this problem. ”

The community manager then addresses the cutscenes in the game.

“In connection with this, as we discussed at BlizzCon last year, we didn’t want the cutscenes in the game to differ too much from the original game. We looked a little more deeply into the thought process behind it, but the important thing is that the campaigns tell one of the classic stories in Warcraft’s story. We want to preserve the true spirit of Warcraft III and enable players to relive these unforgettable moments as they were (albeit rebuilt with new animations and high fidelity art). “

In summary, Kaivax allows this update not to address all community concerns.

“We know that this update doesn’t answer all of the questions, but we’re committed to developing and supporting this game. We hope you keep an eye on this week’s patch and future updates and let us know what you think when we get things done Until then, thank you for your support and passion for Warcraft III as always. We appreciate your feedback and will continue to keep the Warcraft III community up to date with everything we are working on. “

Kaivax is rightly right that the update doesn’t fix all the problems and doesn’t fix the problem that Blizzard delivered a broken and incomplete game.

The players made it clear that they were unaffected by Kaivax’s post. Many simply called it “damage control”.

One user, Espada, uniquely breaks down Blizzard’s post, which shows that the studio was more about saving face than addressing player concerns or apologizing for selling a product under false pretexts:

Other users also roasted Blizzard on the thread for their silent response:

This is not the company’s first non-apology in recent months. Blizzard’s president, J. Allen Brack, did not apologize after the company disastered the Blitzchung incident and banned the Hearthstone winner from supporting Hong Kong.

This doesn’t even include that the company is lied to about their World of Warcraft prize pools during the same blizzcon. Throughout 2019, Blizzard has repeatedly failed. It seems that 2020 will not be that different.

What do you think of Blizzard’s answer? Do you find it satisfactory? Or do you think it’s just distraction and PR spin?

