advertisement

A stormy start to next week could bring blizzard conditions to parts of Derbyshire by Monday, forecasters said.

This week’s calmer and sunnier weather is expected to turn sour by the end of Saturday as a deep area of ​​low pressure blows and conditions really worsen until Saturday.

advertisement

The Met Office has issued an exceptionally early weather warning for tonight and all Sunday, as the forecast service expects gusts on the exposed hills may reach up to 70 mph or 80 mph.

And as the storm subsides on Sunday night, a new system is expected to explode by Monday, which could drop temperatures below freezing during the day.

Sunday, rain and strong winds are likely Sunday

(Image: PA)

It is possible that this system will provide snow to Derbyshire, which, combined with the strong winds that will still be there, could cause blizzard conditions on the hills.

There is then the potential for additional snow for the rest of the week.

Derby-based weather forecaster Robert Shaw told visitors to his Facebook page The Actual Weather that next week’s snow may even hit lower levels this time, and that rarely seen “thunderstorms” could come in the mix .

He said: “Saturday promises to be an average, bright, windy and dry weather away from the western coastal areas. A very usable winter day. But the breeze returns to the southwest later in the day and the clouds increase.

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

“A very deep system arrives late and crosses the UK overnight, lingering most of the day on Sunday. This brings very strong winds, rain, clouds, but mild, even very mild.

“This system goes east overnight overnight, Monday is getting very stormy, strong north-westerly winds, cold, snow showers and these are currently expected to make further inland trips.

“This explosion lasts next Tuesday, but conditions relax with the approach of the next system, which is rapidly deepening and crossing the country quickly.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“Current schedules suggest that it will be overnight Wednesday, but as it leaves, there could be an episode of heavy snow or blizzards on its trailing edge from the North Midlands to the North.”

Other forecasts seem to confirm the threat of a significant episode of cold and storm by Monday, some even suggesting that the temperature will be as low as -5 ° C overnight, with heavy frost.

However, for now, the cold, calm weather will see the work week with sunny periods, cold temperatures at night and only mild breezes until at least the end of Thursday.

.

advertisement