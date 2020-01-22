advertisement

The first year of the new decade promises to be interesting for car enthusiasts.

Hyundai is one of the most active companies, which plans to introduce a series of new models in 2020.

The South Korean manufacturer recently launched the new supermini i10 and has now revealed plans for a variety of new models in its traditional car series (labeled with an “ i ” and then a number) as well as exciting new models in the increasingly popular SUV sector.

A brand new version of the company’s i20 hatch is expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March, replacing a car that was first introduced in 2014 – although a refurbished version has been launched on the market in 2018.

Later in the year will see the arrival of two updated SUV models – probably the Sante Fe and the Kona – with an all-new model coming later.

Given Hyundai’s push towards electrification – the company plans to electrify 75% of its range by the end of the year, including mild hybrids – it is likely that this new SUV will be electrified by a one way or another.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Electrification is extremely important.

“We are in an excellent position because we currently have a lot of electric and alternative fuel vehicles on the market, and we have recorded a significant increase in the number of electric vehicles we are going through in 2020.

“Right now, 75% of our cars come with an electrified option, and as we head towards 2025, everything will have an electrified option.

“With i10, we are proposing a proposal that is attractive to our existing customers, and at the same time, we can attract new customers with more electric SUVs.”

Hyundai has also announced plans to introduce both a new battery electric vehicle and a new crossover in 2021, although more details on this are limited.

