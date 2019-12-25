advertisement

MUMBAI – Major protests in India against a law on citizenship seen by many as anti-Muslim have mistaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sent his Hindu nationalist party in an effort to dampen anger.

In Modi’s biggest challenge since taking office in 2014, hundreds of thousands have rallied against the law offering citizenship to immigrants from non-Muslim minorities who have fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

At least 21 people have died in clashes with police.

The leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been ignored by the backlash, some party members told Reuters.

Now they are seeking help to disperse the crisis to allies and opponents who were sidelined when the bill passed earlier this month, sources said.

“I really didn’t see the protests coming … not only me, other BJP lawmakers were also unable to anticipate this kind of anger,” Sanjeev Balyan, a ruling party lawmaker and minister of state, told. re federal.

While there is no threat to his large parliamentary majority, the image of the 69-year-old Modi as a finger master in the pulse of the people has taken a hit.

Publicly, his government prioritized development, seeking to make India a $ 5 trillion economy by 2025.

But Modi’s pro-Hindu muscular platform has also landed well in a nation that is over 80 percent Hindu: he won the national election with a huge backing shocking.

Anger over citizenship law has been fueled by resentment of the government for pursuing a majoritarian agenda instead of addressing an economic slowdown and job losses.

CONVOLVED TOWNS

Three other BJP lawmakers and two federal ministers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters they were mobilizing party supporters from all walks of life to initiate community dialogue and dispel dissatisfaction with the law.

They said they were prepared for any outrage from Muslims, but not for the widespread protests that have surrounded major cities for nearly two weeks.

“I believe that the political mathematics behind the repeal of this law has not been taken into account,” said one of the federal ministers, a notable reference to the lack of consultation with allies and opposition parties.

In a nation with a history of sectarian bloodshed, Muslim minorities fear the new law – and a registry designed for people to prove their ancestry – could make them second-class citizens.

In both religious groups, students, politicians and rights activists have also taken to the streets, saying Modi is endangering India’s secular constitution.

The government denies that the citizenship register is forthcoming and says none of the changes will affect existing citizens.

Interior Minister Amit Shah, widely seen as the second most powerful man in the country, reiterated in a televised interview Tuesday that Muslims had no reason to worry.

“We are all in harm control mode,” the other federal minister said, adding that the BJP and Hindu hardline allies have launched a campaign to explain that the law is not discriminatory.

Sangh Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS), who is the ideological parent of the BJP, has also initiated a movement across urban slums to counteract the opposition of the bill.

“Violent protests are not because people were not properly informed of the new law, but because they were mistakenly informed by the forces of interest,” Manmohan Vaidya, a senior RSS leader, told Reuters.

“AUTOCRATIC STYLE”

Analysts say various reasons for dissatisfaction were union.

“It is clear that people are protesting against the law and also fighting against Modi’s autocratic leadership style,” said Sanjay Kumar, director of the research institute Center for the Study of Developing Societies.

“The economic crisis gives a further boost … I don’t see these protests fading too fast.”

When Modi, a veteran politician and the son of a tea vendor, came to power five and a half years ago, he promised growth, jobs and development. But he was criticized for misrepresenting taxation and demonetising the shock of high-value currencies in his first term – which contributed to an economic slowdown – as well as for intolerance for disagreement and for ignoring anti-Muslim hate crimes.

However, he was re-elected with an even stronger majority earlier this year after a strong backlash against a security stalemate with longtime enemy Pakistan.

In August, Modi’s government withdrew semi-autonomous privileges for Jammu and Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, and relegated it to federally governed territory.

In November, the Supreme Court ruled that a Hindu temple could be built on a site where a right-wing mob knocked down a 16th-century mosque in 1992, one of India’s most divisive disputes. The government welcomed the decision.

Then came the law of citizenship.

“I feel they cannot create jobs and that’s why they are passing such a disturbing law,” said Ghanshyam Tiwari, a student protesting in the city of Lucknow last week.

The protests are backed by the opposition Congress party, which has dominated Indian politics for most of the 72 years since independence but was beaten soundly in the last two national elections. She said the gloves were not between secular India and Modi’s tough Hindu agenda.

“For the first time in the history of India, a law has been adopted on the basis of religion,” Prithviraj Chavan, a senior Congress leader, told Reuters. “The ruling party’s strategy of making India a first Hindu nation has been restored.” (Reporting by Rupam Jain in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow; Editing by Raju Gopalkrishnan and Andrew Cawthorne)

