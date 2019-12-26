advertisement

MUMBAI – The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not anticipate protests against a new citizenship law that has raged across the country and is now trying to control the damage, members of his ruling party said.

In Modi’s biggest challenge since taking office in 2014, hundreds of thousands have been protesting against the law granting citizenship to immigrants from non-Muslim minorities who have fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

At least 21 people have died in clashes with police.

The leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been ignored by the backlash, some party members told Reuters. They said they were prepared for any outrage from Muslims, but not the widespread protests that have convulsed most major cities for two weeks.

Now the party and the government are reaching out to help spread the crisis to allies and dissenters bypassed when the bill passed earlier this month, sources said.

“I really didn’t see the protests coming … not only me, other BJP lawmakers were also unable to anticipate this kind of anger,” Sanjeev Balyan, a ruling party lawmaker and minister of state, told. re federal.

While there is no threat to his large parliamentary majority, the 69-year-old Modi’s reputation as a finger-master in the pulse of the people has taken a hit.

Publicly, his government prioritized development, seeking to make India a $ 5 trillion economy by 2025.

But Modi’s pro-Hindu muscular platform has also landed well in a nation that is over 80% Hindu: he won the back-to-back majority national elections by shock.

Anger over citizenship law has been fueled by resentment of the government for pursuing a majoritarian agenda instead of addressing an economic slowdown and job losses.

CONVOLVED TOWNS

In a nation with a history filled with sectarian bloodshed, many Muslims fear the new law – and a planned roster of citizenship – could make minority second-class citizens.

Students, politicians and rights activists, both Hindus and Muslims, have also taken to the streets saying Modi is endangering India’s secular constitution.

The government denies that the citizenship register is forthcoming and says none of the changes will affect existing citizens.

Three other BJP lawmakers and two federal ministers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were mobilizing party supporters from all walks of life to start community dialogue and dissolve dissatisfaction with the law and the roster.

“I believe that the political mathematics behind the repeal of this law has not been taken into account,” said one of the federal ministers, a notable reference to the lack of consultation with allies and opposition parties.

Interior Minister Amit Shah, widely seen as the second most powerful man in the country, reiterated in a televised interview Tuesday that Muslims had no reason to worry.

“We are all in harm control mode,” the other federal minister said, adding that the BJP and Hindu hardline allies have launched a campaign to explain that the law is not discriminatory.

Sangh Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS), who is the ideological parent of the BJP, has also initiated a movement across urban slums to counteract the opposition of the bill.

“Violent protests are not because people were not properly informed of the new law, but because they were mistakenly informed by the forces of interest,” Manmohan Vaidya, a senior RSS leader, told Reuters.

“AUTOCRATIC STYLE”

Analysts say various reasons for dissatisfaction were union.

“It is clear that people are protesting against the law and also fighting against Modi’s autocratic leadership style,” said Sanjay Kumar, director of the research institute Center for the Study of Developing Societies.

“The economic crisis gives a further boost … I don’t see these protests fading too fast.”

When Modi, a veteran politician and the son of a tea vendor, came to power five and a half years ago, he promised growth, jobs and development. But he was criticized for misrepresenting taxation and demonetising the shock of high-value currencies in his first term – which contributed to an economic slowdown – as well as for intolerance for disagreement and for ignoring anti-Muslim hate crimes.

However, he was re-elected with an even stronger majority earlier this year after a strong backlash against a security stalemate with longtime enemy Pakistan.

In August, Modi’s government withdrew semi-autonomous privileges for Jammu and Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, and relegated it to federally governed territory.

In November, the Supreme Court ruled that a Hindu temple could be built on a site where a right-wing mob knocked down a 16th-century mosque in 1992, one of India’s most divisive disputes. The government welcomed the decision.

Then came the law of citizenship.

“I feel that they cannot create jobs and that is why they are passing such a disturbing law,” said Ghanshyam Tiwari, a student protesting in the city of Lucknow this month.

The protests are backed by the opposition Congress party, which has dominated Indian politics for most of the 72 years since independence but was beaten soundly in the last two national elections. She said the gloves were not between secular India and Modi’s tough Hindu agenda.

“For the first time in the history of India, a law has been adopted on the basis of religion,” Prithviraj Chavan, a senior Congress leader, told Reuters. “The ruling party’s strategy of making India a first Hindu nation has been restored.” (Reporting by Rupam Jain in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow; Editing by Raju Gopalkrishnan and Andrew Cawthorne)

