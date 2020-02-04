advertisement

Insane criminals stole money from a deaf and blind grandmother in a cruel and targeted attack.

Margorie Hitchcock sat helplessly as thieves ransacked her Belper home in the afternoon of Saturday, February 1.

The 89-year-old partially deaf and partially sighted woman was sitting in her living room at Kilbourne Road when she heard footsteps in the kitchen.

Thinking that it was perhaps her son, she shouted his name to which a voice replied “yes”.

But the alarm bells started to ring when Ms. Hitchcock heard someone move upstairs.

Two men then entered the living room and went directly to a closet where a large sum of money was kept.

The vulnerable Ms. Hitchcock, who turns 90 in April, was unable to move as the thieves left with her money.

The incident upset her so much that she is now too afraid to leave her own home.

Her great-granddaughter, Yasmin Hitchcock, also of Belper, said the thieves entered the property by opening the rear door with pliers.

She thought they were monitoring the property to find out where the money was kept.

The 28-year-old freelance courier said, “I’m really angry and disgusted that people are even thinking of doing this to anyone, no matter what, and an 89-year-old woman in her own home.

“It is absolutely despicable.

“She is really upset about this. She will not leave her house no matter what, even if it is just for shopping.

“She is an 89 year old lady, she has lost all her dignity.

“They didn’t touch her, they didn’t approach her.”

A Derbyshire police spokesman urged the public to provide any information they may have.

In a statement, the police said: “At around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, an 80-year-old woman was at home at Kilbourne Road, at the end of John O’Gaunts Way, when she heard a noise and realized someone was inside the house.

“They searched several rooms and took money. The partially sighted victim said two men were responsible. She described them as tall and thin. “

Anyone with information is asked to call the police using the non-emergency number 101, citing reference 20 * 061223.

