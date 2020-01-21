advertisement

Insects devour crops, Kenya being one of the worst affected countries (PHOTO / File)

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), unusual weather and climate conditions, including heavy and abundant rains since October 2019, have contributed to a serious and widespread epidemic of locusts, which was threatening food security in rural areas in East Africa.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has also described the invasion of locust swarms in East Africa as the worst situation in 25 years.

The Food and Security and Nutrition Working Group, a regional platform, currently co-chaired by FAO and the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC), urged countries to take immediate measures to control the epidemic, warning that there is a risk that some swarms could appear in northeastern Uganda, southeastern South Sudan and southwestern Ethiopia.

The organization also warned that a further increase in locust swarms is expected to continue until around June due to the persistence of ecological conditions favorable to locust breeding.

The Desert Locust epidemic destroys crops and pastures in eastern Ethiopia and neighboring regions of Somalia, parts of Sudan, Eritrea and northern Kenya, with a high risk of spread continues in the absence of an immediate and significant intensification of control activities,

WMO encouraged NMHSs in the affected region to help provide data and forecasts to national locust control units. FAO uses the WMO Global Observing System to feed the Desert Locust Information Group as well as information from other sources.

Forecasts of heavy rain, including forecasts of tropical cyclones hitting desert areas, WMO members provide important information to the National Locust Control Centers (NLCC) for their monitoring and control efforts. Heavy rains trigger vegetation growth in arid areas where locusts can then develop and reproduce.

Meteorologists from WMO members have since participated in national Desert Locust control programs. FAO is the lead agency for Desert Locust monitoring and control and operates the Desert Locust Information Service (DLIS). In 2016, FAO and WMO jointly produced the publication “Weather and Desert Locust” which provides an overview of the life cycle of the Desert Locust and the meteorological parameters necessary for

Desert Locust monitoring and control.

Some country recommendations include:

Creation of a national working group during locust emergencies, including National Locust Control Centers (NLCC), NMHSs and plant protection agencies;

Encourage discussions on formal roles and frameworks;

Establish information sessions between NMHSs and NLCCs

Develop mechanisms to ensure close collaboration, not only during locust emergencies but also during periods of calm;

The Desert Locust is the most dangerous of nearly a dozen species of locusts. It is normally present in the desert areas of 20 countries between West Africa and India, covering almost 16 million square kilometers. Green vegetation and moist sandy soils are preferred for breeding. A typical locust swarm can contain up to 150 million locusts per square kilometer. Swarms migrate with the wind and can travel 100 to 150 kilometers per day. An average swarm can destroy as many food crops in a day as it takes to feed 2,500 people and the pasture biomass.

