As with Gilas Pilipinas, Andray Blatche got a little over his fighting weight last week when he joined Mighty Sports at the Dubai International Basketball Tournament, which starts in less than two weeks.

The club will leave the club on July 21st and will be supported by 7-foot-2 prodigy Kai Sotto, who could be a true tandem with the former Brooklyn Net Blatche as a Mighty Sports shooter to secure the title in Dubai Record collection.

Coach Charles Tiu is confident that naturalized Filipino can shed those unwanted pounds before the club leaves.

“We know how good he is, but he needs to be in great shape because we will be faced with great teams from the Middle East again,” said Tiu, who won the Taiwanese Jones Cup championship last year.

Mighty Sports is determined to move up to third place last year and has been training daily since the 6-foot-9 leaflet arrived on Thursday.

“With a good mix of young and experienced players on the team, we hope we can make it into the top four,” said team owner Alex Wongchuking, a basketball freak who was more than willing to send teams to represent the Philippines.

With the exception of Sotto, all members of the 16-member team were present and took the opportunity to take part in a tough international tournament in the first three training days.

Sotto cannot join Mighty’s preparation due to a previous commitment, but the former Ateneo High School star will also fly straight to the ultra-modern capital of the United Arab Emirates on January 21. Despite Sotto’s absence from training, Tiu expressed no concern about team chemistry, and it is believed that the 17-year-old star can easily adapt to his system.

Sotto is in the U.S. right now and is trying to improve at The Skill Factory as some of the best NCAA teams have already expressed interest in using his services.

Renaldo Balkman and McKenzie Moore – imports with international championship experience – and some outstanding colleagues such as Ateneos Thirdy Ravena and Juan Gomez de Liaño from the University of the Philippines complete the core of the team. Ravena passed out when he distinguished himself for the PBA draft and will end his last season in the UAAP with the Blue Eagles, which led to a fourth consecutive title.

Blatche completed several stations at the Gilas Five, including two World Cup appearances that started with the 2014 edition in Seville, Spain, where he played his best ball as a Filipino.

