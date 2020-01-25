advertisement

Mighty Sports leaned against Andray Blatche to stop Al Ittihad from Aleppo [77-72] for his second win at Friday’s 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship at Shabab Al Ahli Sports Club in Dubai.

Blatche had an efficient offensive night with 28 points, which included 11 rebounds and a blockade, when Mighty Sports improved to 2-0 for an early lead in Group B.

Gilas Pilipinas’ previous reinforcement brought 10 of his 17 shots off the field, including a groundbreaking 3-hand that brought the Syrian team’s fiery setback to a halt in the fourth quarter.

“I’m happy about the victory. Much better performance for us. It’s like our second official game, but we have to go a little higher, ”said coach Charles Tiu, whose squad recovered after gaining a 61-47 lead in the last frame.

“It’s good that Dray took his pictures this time. The last one was huge. I hope our local players will be in the spotlight again next time, ”said team owner Alex Wongchuking.

Renaldo Balkman also scored a double-double for Mighty with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while the young locals Jamie Malonzo, Isaac Go and Dave Ildefonso scored 16 points together.

Aubrey Coleman led Al Ittihad with 30 points.

Mighty Sports prevailed 88: 82 against hosts United Arab Emirates on Thursday and prevailed against Lebanese legend Fadi El-Khatib, who scored 30 points as an importer to the UAE.

The Philippine team takes a two-day break before competing against the Tunisian Es Rades team at 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

