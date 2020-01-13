advertisement

Andray Blatche hopes to be saved when he leads a loaded Mighty Sports roster at the Dubai International Basketball Tournament later this month.

He can also see firsthand how well Kai Sotto has done.

“In any case, what happened in China left many people with bad taste,” he said after training the team in Makati on Monday. “I don’t expect to come back here without a championship in Dubai. We have the right stones, the right players and a good situation. “

Blatche was obviously thrilled with the idea of ​​leading an exciting mix of talents – an idea that will outshine colleagues of World Cup veteran Renaldo Balkman and hopeful NBA teen Sotto. UAAP standouts and Gilas pool members Thirdy Ravena, Javi and Juan Gomez de Liaño as well as Dave Ildefonso are also on the team.

The team will leave on July 21. The competition starts two days later.

The 6-foot-11 center could not maintain its excitement when playing alongside Sotto: “He has a high basketball IQ.”

“Basically, it’s not the intelligence and the sense of the game – the rooms, cuts and screens,” added Blatche. “It should be good.”

In the meantime, the 33-year-old Blatche announced that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) had not yet contacted him for another assignment at Gilas.

Earlier this month, the SBP announced that it had started looking for new candidates for a naturalized player, and had even publicly contacted former San Miguel Beer importer Chris McCullough.

Blatche, who has been the center of the Nationals in the last two World Cup games, said he saw the 24-man talent pool, half of whom are amateurs.

“I saw a couple of guys who weren’t surprised at all, but it also depends on what import they’ll bring in,” he said. INQ

