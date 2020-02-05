advertisement

Barely three days into a CN rail strike on Wednesday, Quebec claimed its fuel supply had been threatened, prompting bloc leader Yves Blanchet to speak freely about Alberta’s “petrol state” status in the federation Canadian worth as much.

According to Quebec Prime Minister François Legault, the province is worth five days of propane and has begun rationing, 85 percent of fuel comes to Quebec by rail and hospitals and long-term care centers are given priority.

After being sworn in for a second time as Minister of Transport earlier that same day, Marc Garneau told reporters he would not evaluate any resolutions and dodged a question about the implementation of labor legislation.

“We are very busy with this situation and we are working very hard with both parties, CN and team members. We feel there is a solution available,” Garneau told reporters at Rideau Hall.

“We believe there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we will push them as far as we can because this is very important from the point of view of the economy. We also believe in the process of collective bargaining.”

A day later on Thursday, Garneau came out of the first meeting of the new cabinet with the same message, that he was “caught” by the issue, will not set a timetable for negotiations and he “believes” in the negotiation process.

Of other crises, this significantly longer and also with economic consequences, is the imprisonment of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig arrested in China on December 10, 2018 and part of the Communist regime’s diplomatic attack against us involving embargo continuous farming.

This animosity is seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, currently under house arrest and fighting extradition to the United States.

Meng was taken into custody at Vancouver International Airport December 1, 2018 and is wanted in the U.S. on fraud and conspiracy charges. Less than two weeks from that one-year anniversary, Trudeau faced questions about Canada-China relations in the wake of his cabinet unveiling.

“We have always understood two things about China. Very clear that China is a global economy (on which Canadian business depends), “Trudeau told reporters after his ministers were sworn in on the 346th day of Spavour and Kovrig’s imprisonment.

“At the same time, Canadians expect us to stand for our values ​​and rights, and we will do it.”

Trudeau was responding to a question about whether China’s “pledge diplomacy” would cause it to “revise and reformulate China’s government policy with a new understanding of the regime and the situation.”

The prime minister’s full response was as contradictory as Canada-China relations have been under this decade-long notion that we can co-ordinate nations in our liberal democratic way of doing things, simply by doing business with them.

“There are opportunities for Canadian businesses, Canadian exporters and Canadian investors … with better relations, economic relations with China,” Trudeau said, before repeating the sentence of “the arbitrary arrest of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.”

To the deteriorating situation in Hong Kong and the fate of the 300,000 Canadians living there, Trudeau offered nothing new.

“We have repeatedly called on China to respect the conditions of one country, two principles of systems. We will continue to demand de-escalation and an end to violence. “

And so, the ongoing challenges for the federal government on the domestic and foreign fronts will continue to be a topic of Trudeau’s tenure as prime minister, and with the exception of a few cabinet swaps, his minority government forges ahead with nothing. in the right direction of a clear plan, at least not one that differs from the current strategy.

What is in the rear view will Trudeau follow this next government, if it is believed the Conservatives’ first bench pugilists Pierre Poilievre and Gerard Deltel.

In every official language on Wednesday afternoon in West Block, they congratulated the prime minister on his cabinet election, congratulated the government before promising to revive the SNC-Lavalin scandal in committee and false allegations against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman if they were to. could get the votes

Poilievre went through a bigger hit of conservative talking points; Bill C-69 “no more bill for pipes”; carbon tax making western business “impossible”, but the essence of reality was the separatist sentiment on both sides of the country.

“It’s great. If I had told you three years ago that we were in danger of threatening a widespread separatist movement in Alberta or Saskatchewan, you would be laughing, no one would believe it,” Poilievre told reporters.

“But in one term Trudeau has ignited a (Western) separatist movement … tat and the revival of the Quebecois Bloc, a movement that had died four years ago.”

While few are laughing now about separatist rumors in Canada, reporters made a fuss when Poilievre shared his thoughts on Trudeau’s newest cabinet portfolio, the Ministry of middle-class prosperity.

“I think it’s a point of view,” Poilievre said.

“They raise taxes for the middle class, but they don’t worry. If you can’t afford to heat your home or drive your car, you have a minister named after the middle class to make yourself feel better about it.”

Parliament returns on December 5 when a new speaker will be elected followed by a Speech from the Throne – the Liberal minority government’s plan, which will be given by Governor General Julie Payette in the Senate chamber.

