Earlier this week Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released the music video for their duet “Nobody But You”. The clip caused a lot of enthusiasm – and brought the song to number 1 on the US iTunes sales charts.

On Sunday the artists will be able to give their resonant single even more momentum. They will take the stage together at the Grammy Awards.

According to a CBS commercial, the Shelton Stefani performance will air in the first hour of the January 26 broadcast. Ahead of the event, CBS shared photos of the two at an official trial.

These photos follow:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani rehearse at the 62nd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8: 00-11: 30 a.m., live ET / 5: 00-8: 30 a.m. PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved

