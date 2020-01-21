advertisement

The combination of continued buzz and growing radio support has kept Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” at the top of the US iTunes sales charts.

The release of the official music video sent the song back to # 1.

“Nobody But You” recaptured the throne at 3:35 p.m. ET Tuesday. The ascent to the summit took place a few hours after the start of the video, which predictably attracted a lot of attention from the press and fans.

“Nobody But You” will have another highlight this weekend when Shelton and Stefani appear at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

