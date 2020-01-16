advertisement

Blake Lively was out in New York yesterday with husband Ryan Reynolds, and she wore an ensemble that looked less like what her “Gossip Girl” partner would wear, and more like something out of the closet of an average mother in New York.

Lively wore an oversized green coat with black leggings, which was armed against the cold with a hat and a striped scarf.

Blake Lively is out in New York on January 15th.

A closer look at the Vans Sk8-Hi slim sneakers from Blake Lively.

The actress wore sneakers from Vans, a brand that has celebrity fans like Gwen Stefani, Kristen Stewart and Hailey Baldwin. Lively chose the label’s Sk8-Hi slim sneakers in black leather with a leopard print and Vans logo on the tongue. The shoes are sold on Walmart.com for $ 80, but are no longer available in the color chosen by Lively. They can be purchased in white for $ 55.

Meanwhile, Reynolds looked winterproof in a blue windbreaker and thin black pants. The actor “Green Lantern” completed his look with brown lace-up shoes that seemed to be made of suede.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are out in New York on January 15th.

Lively and Reynolds are parents of three girls, including a newborn. It is therefore not surprising that they look more casual. When on duty, be it for a press tour or a red carpet, Lively is known for her highly stylized look, which often wears more than one outfit on the same day. Her ensembles are often provided with soaring heels by Christian Louboutin.

Scroll through the gallery and take a look at Blake Lively’s maternity style during her three pregnancies.

