Earlier this week the official Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon website announced that Blake Lively would appear on January 28 episode. Lively’s name was quickly removed from the lineup, leading to speculation about a possible new appointment.

NBC just replied: January 29th.

Lively will be an interview guest in this episode. Roddy Ricch, whose “The Box” rules the Billboard Hot 100, will deliver the musical performance that night.

Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Wednesday, January 22: Guests include Halsey, Leslie Jones and Claire Saffitz. Show 1193

Thursday, January 23: Guests include Noah Centineo, Wendy Williams and the musical guest Griselda. Show 1194

Friday, January 24: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, Guy Raz and Carmen Lynch. Show 1195

Monday, January 27: Guests include Michael Strahan, Matt Bomer and Nick Thune. Show 1196

Tuesday, January 28: Guests included Deepak Chopra and musical guest Rapsody ft. PJ Morton. Show 1197

Wednesday, January 29: Guests include Blake Lively and musical guest Roddy Ricch. Show 1198

