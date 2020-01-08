advertisement

CLEVELAND – Detroit Pistons striker Blake Griffin fails indefinitely after left knee surgery.

The Pistons announced on Tuesday that Griffin will have an extended rehabilitation period with no schedule for his return.

Butt coach Dwane Casey said before the game against Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night that he had no clue as to whether Griffin would play again this season.

“When your body says you are ready to return, you are ready to return,” Casey said. “Blake is a smart man. He’ll know when it’s time. There’s no rush on either side of us. The most important thing is his health.”

The pistons are in a different reconstruction season and the playoffs seem unlikely. Detroit is 13-24 in the final of a six-game trip.

30-year-old Griffin was an all-star for the sixth time last season. He has played in just 18 games this season and has an average career low of 15.5 points and a career low of 4.7 rebounds per game.

Almost two years ago, despite Griffin’s injury history, Detroit gave a first round and players to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a trade that didn’t go well for the Pistons. Griffin was operated on the same knee in April.

Casey said the Griffins team will miss production and leadership, but the pistons have no choice but to get on without him.

“We know the direction now,” said Casey. “We know what we’re dealing with. I think it’s also a relief for Blake. He’s a warrior. He’s a guy who’s been through a lot in the past two years. He definitely wore us last year and is trying to do this this year, but his body just hasn’t allowed it. “

