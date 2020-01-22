advertisement

Charles Fuller’s drama “A Soldier’s Play” from 1981 was a revelation in his day, a stage set in a military base in Louisiana in 1944 in which a sharp-tongued African-American sergeant was murdered. The Pulitzer Prize winner spawned a number of stars, including Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson and Adolph Caesar, who received an Oscar nomination for Norman Jewison’s 1984 film starring a young actor named David Alan Grier as private from the rural south.

Grier returns to Broadway’s first production of “A Soldier’s Play,” which opened at Roundabout’s American Airlines Theater on Tuesday – this time as the fearsome Sgt. Vernon Waters, who commands his all-black troops as if every step he takes Would be a reflection of the future of the race. It’s a scorching feat by an actor best known for his work in comedies like “In Living Color” and “The Carmichael Show”.

And Blair Underwood suits him well as the captain of the Howard Law School, who was dispatched to investigate the murder – and who soon learns that this was not the job of the locals. And that even the white troops who are not too happy about the presence of black soldiers – or who let them beat them up on the baseball field – may not be the culprits, whom he quickly suspects.

The ensemble shows a true camaraderie, with outstanding personalities such as J. Alphonse Nicholson as guitarist who takes Waters’ criticism to heart and Nnamdi Asomugha as private who dares to face his commanding officer. The weakest link is Jerry O’Connell, a well-meaning but obstructive white West Point graduate who acts as a Davenport executive film and never seems to feel very comfortable in the role.

For the most part, Fuller’s game is a tight, well-written puzzle that lies between Captain Davenport’s investigation and looking back at Waters’ harassment of his charges. Many of them recently came from the Negro Baseball League. But there is a certain stilt in the genre, and part of the novelty of the procedures has decreased since the onslaught of “Law & Order” and other shows of its kind.

Kenny Leon controls the action confidently with crisp military precision, although he may have refrained from letting Underwood open the second act by going on stage while buttoning his shirt. (The sight of the 55-year-old flock of women flashing on his well-toned chest turned out to be too much for a preview audience to avoid wheezing and shouting.)

10 Best New York Theater Productions of 2019, From “The Sound Inside” to “Halfway Bitches” (Photos)

TheWrap critic Robert Hofler lists this year’s top shows – and the original productions continue to surpass the revivals.

10. “Are you feeling trouble?” by Mara Nelson-Greenberg (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater) Female employees of a debt collection agency are harassed by the boss and other male clowns. The author’s witty dialogue undermines our expectations with every turn of the plot and several times in between. Nelson-Greenberg brings a great new voice to the theater. Directed by Margot Bordelon.

9. “Grief is the thing with the feathers” by Enda Walsh (From Broadway, St. Ann’s Warehouse) The playwright adapts Max Porter’s novel about a young widower grieving for his dead wife. Cillian Murphy flew through the character’s nightmare of pain in the most technically dazzling production of the year directed by Walsh.

8. “Ain’t No Mo” by Jordan E. Cooper (Off Broadway, public theater) The US government makes an offer that blacks should not refuse in this ultra-sharp and creepy satire. Cooper not only wrote the play, but also delivered one of the most unforgettable performances of the year when he played an airline employee out of hell. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.

7. “The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp (Broadway) Mary-Louise Parker writes a storm in an addicting new drama that explores the creative process. Will Hochman’s Broadway debut is doing as well as her tough student in creative writing. It was directed by David Cromer.

6. “Daddy” by Jeremy O. Harris (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater and the new group) Regression and mutual exploitation characterize an art scene between two men (Alan Cumming and Ronald Peet) with completely different backgrounds. “Daddy” is the piece that brought the “Slave Play” writer to the Yale School of Drama. Directed by the talented Danya Taymor.

5. “Gary: A sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac (Broadway) Nathan Lane cleared up a large, bloody, and inspired mess of political disaster. Mac’s crazy comedy manages to dramatically improve Shakespeare’s worst piece. Directed by George with total disrespect. C. Wolfe.

4. “Marys Seacole” by Jackie Sibblies Drury (From Broadway, LCT3) Two Jamaican nurses speak for a century and a half to provide comfort to those who are not interested in them. This drama is the captivating sequel to the author’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fairview”. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz with a harrowing fight scene.

3. “Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven” by Stephen Adly Guirgis (From Broadway, Atlantic Theater Company This drama in a homeless shelter for women is a female “Iceman Cometh” for the 21st century – and it’s more fun than anything Eugene O’Neill wrote. The play is full of big problems, of which Guirgis never turns into a sermon. John Ortiz leads the talented mammoth cast.

2. “Make Believe” by Bess Wohl (Off Broadway, second stage) Childhood trauma persists in a family even in adulthood. Probably her amazing game made it child-safe by making the children a winner. Michael Greif certainly led her, and her adult colleagues were great too.

1. “A Strange Loop” by Michael R. Jackson (Off Broadway, dramatist horizons) The author defies the musical curse of wearing three hats: author, lyricist and composer. Jackson is outstanding in all three of the musical’s tasks of writing a musical. In a miserable year for new original tuners, “Loop” is the real thing. Stephen Brackett deliberately led the story like a master helmet.

For the second time in a row, original works instead of revivals were the must of the year

