The Blair Township Fire Department answered a call to the carbon monoxide detector on Friday morning.

The person living in the house fell asleep after preparing dinner.

The alarm woke him up.

DTE responded to the scene and found the stove lit, and filled the house with gas.

The Blair Township Fire Department says that you should always keep working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

They say that without alarms, situations like this can become life threatening.

Amy Wiggins, a Blair Township firefighter says, “If he was already asleep and these levels started to rise while he was lying there, he could have passed out and never woken up. It’s colorless, odorless, it’s tasteless. You are not going to know that this is happening. “

The township of Blair says to call your local fire department to check your home detectors if you are unsure whether they need to be updated or changed.

