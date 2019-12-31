advertisement

Syd Mead, conceptual artist and “visual futurist”, died at the age of eighty-six. His design contributions are well known to fans of science fiction, as his work includes films like Star Trek: The Film, Blade Runner, and Aliens.

The news of his death was shared by Autoline’s John McElroy on Facebook yesterday.

McElroy wrote of Syd’s death: “He was one of the greatest designers and futurists of our time. Syd Mead passed away this morning. His work and influence will survive forever. “

Many honored and remembered Syd on Twitter. Tesla founder Elon Musk wrote: “Rest in peace, Syd Mead. Your art will last. “

Rest in peace Syd Mead. Your art will last.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk), December 30, 2019

Davison Carvalho, designer of Halo, Fortnite and Marvel Production, also spoke about Syd’s death. He wrote: “His art and design spirit has influenced us all, not just other artists, but also the artistic essence of the entertainment industry. He has changed practices and quality standards forever for the better. “

No, not the master. Rest in peace Syd Mead.

His art and design spirit has influenced us all, not just other artists, but also the artistic essence of the entertainment industry. He changed practices and quality standards forever for the better.

Thank you for inspiring us all. REST IN PEACE. King futurist. pic.twitter.com/Peqf9y4Jlj

– Davison Carvalho (@colorblindmess), December 30, 2019

Cartoon Brew also paid tribute to Syd Mead. They found that his work spanned decades from Blade Runner to Tomorrowland and Elysium.

#RIP Syd Mead, the conceptual artist and illustrator who played a key role in shaping the look of films such as BLADE RUNNER, ALIENS, TRON, STAR TREK: DAS BEWEGUNGSBILD, TOMORROWLAND and SHORT CIRCUIT, died at the age of 86 from the Art Directors Guild next February honored. pic.twitter.com/JLYcAHsD4Y

– cartoonbrew.com (@cartoonbrew) December 30, 2019

Charles de Lauzirika, known for his work on Twin Peaks, many alien films, Transformers and as a field producer for DC’s Doom Patrol and Stargirl, shared some photos of Syd working on Blade Runner decades ago in November.

He attributes to the futurist that he set “the tone and style” for the legendary style of Blade Runner.

In honor of his upcoming art director’s guild award, #PreciousPhotos today shows #SydMead how he traveled and helped shape the world of # November2019. As a visual futurist at # BladeRunner, his mesmerizing conceptual art was critical to the tone and style of the film’s typical look. pic.twitter.com/VMloD55808

– Charles de Lauzirika (@Lauzirika), November 29, 2019

The founder of Odd Tales Games, Tim Soret, also paid tribute to Syd. He wrote: “Without him, the visual language of science fiction would not have been the same. Here is his vision for the streets of Blade Runner.”

The Great Syd Mead has passed away.

Without him, the visual language of science fiction would not have been the same. Here is his vision for the streets of Blade Runner. pic.twitter.com/sDENt67w8z

– Tim Soret (@timsoret), December 30, 2019

Syd was not just a futurist known for his work in the West. His work also includes official design work for Gundam and the production of a live action version of the popular anime that never came about.

A toast to Syd Mead, legendary futurists and, as far as I can remember, only westerners doing the official design work for Gundam. He was even encouraged to design for the 1980s live action film that never came about.

Rest in peace. You have helped shape the look of the future for so many. pic.twitter.com/2eRhrnhKQs

– Relena Warcraft (@miss_sazabi) December 30, 2019

Last month, the Art Director’s Guild announced that they would honor Syd Mead with their William Cameron Menzies Award. ADG President Nelson Coates said of the famous designer:

“Syd Mead has played a crucial role in shaping the cinema with its unique ability to visualize the future. His visions and illustrations of future technological worlds remain proof of his great imagination. Mead is one of the most influential concept artists and industrial designers of our time. “

The Art Director’s Guild Award takes place on February 1st, so that the director receives his award posthumously.

What films are you thinking of that highlighted Syd in your head? For me, his work in aliens and Bladerunner will always come to mind, but especially the way Syd’s artistic touch influences the next generation of futurists like Elon Musk shows that his work will continue to reverberate.

