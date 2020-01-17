advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Brian Heruela leaves Blackwater for the third time.

In a trade that took place on Thursday, the elite Phoenix gave their once promising keeper for Swingman Ron Dennison.

Heruela started his professional career with the elite in the 2014/15 season and averaged his best figures by scoring 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals in his rookie year.

However, it didn’t help him bounce around, but he won four titles when he played for San Miguel from 2015 to 2018.

Heruela was then traded on TNT in December 2018 before being referred back to the elite for Mike Digregorio in October 2019.

The burly guard played for KaTropa and Blackwater for only a few minutes, scoring an average of 2.4 points and 2.0 assists in the Governors’ Cup.

Meanwhile, Dennison had the same role as Heruela as an off-the-bench energizer, averaging 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in his first year.

It will be a kind of reunion in Blackwater when Dennison reunites with the college’s head coach, Nash Racela, for whom he played at Far Eastern University.

