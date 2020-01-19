advertisement

Blacksmith Gary Standke demonstrates and discusses his craft in the smithy at Los Encinos State Historic Park in Encino on Sunday, January 19, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

Two volunteer blacksmiths, Dennis Palmer and Gary Standke, demonstrated and discussed the craft on Sunday at Los Encinos State Historic Park in Encino.

The smiths take the hot, bright orange steel and use small hammer and pliers to make small items once a month on an anvil so that the public can see the steps to a finished product. Her favorite items for forging include bottle openers, hinges, knives, nails and Christmas decorations.

The smithy dates from the 1870s, but a fire in the 1930s destroyed many of its functions. Since 2002, when Standke started volunteering, Palmer and Standke had been able to understand what the shop would have looked like.

The historic demonstration was a popular event in the park, which includes historic buildings, a pond, and a natural spring.

Parking times: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. 16756 Moorpark St., Encino. 818-784-4849. historicparks.org/data; www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=619

