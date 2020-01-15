advertisement

Fossil fuels

January 15, 2020 Steve Hanley

advertisement

People will tell you that individual activism and boycotts are a waste of time. The requirement that colleges and universities dispose of stocks of fossil fuels is for second-year students. Being arrested outside a cash machine at a JP Morgan Chase branch in New York City has no influence on things. Don’t believe them. The truth is that all those printing tactics work – maybe not as fast as we would like, but they have an effect on the world of finance and investing.

Do you want proof? Every year, Laurence Fink, the head of BlackRock, the largest asset manager with more than $ 7 trillion in assets under management, sends a letter to customers with his company’s investment goals and strategies for the coming year. When he speaks, people listen. This year, that letter contained a language that can only be described as a bomb. Here are the relevant parts of that letter.

Climate change has become a determining factor for the long-term prospects of companies. As millions of people took to the streets last September to demand action against climate change, many of them emphasized the significant and lasting impact this will have on economic growth and prosperity – a risk that markets have been reflecting more slowly so far. But consciousness is changing rapidly and I believe that we are on the verge of a fundamental reform of finances. (Originally emphasized)

The evidence on climate risk forces investors to reassess key assumptions about modern financing. Research from a wide range of organizations – including the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the BlackRock Investment Institute and many others, including new McKinsey studies into the socio-economic implications of physical climate risk – deepens our understanding of how climate risk will affect both our physical world and the global system that finances economic growth.

For example, will cities be able to afford their infrastructure needs, since climate risk is reforming the market for municipal bonds? What will happen to the 30-year mortgage – an important building block of finance – if lenders are unable to estimate the impact of climate risks over such a long timeline and if there is no viable market for flood or fire insurance in affected areas? What happens to inflation, and in turn interest rates, when food costs rise due to droughts and floods? How can we model economic growth if emerging markets see their productivity decrease due to extreme heat and other climate influences?

Investors are increasingly taking these questions into account and acknowledging that climate risk is an investment risk. Indeed, climate change is almost always the most important issue that customers around the world bring up with BlackRock. From Europe to Australia, South America to China, Florida to Oregon, investors ask how to adjust their portfolios. They try to understand both the physical risks of climate change and the ways in which climate policy will affect prices, costs and demand throughout the economy.

These questions lead to a thorough reassessment of risk and asset values. And because capital markets are drawing the future risk forward, we will see changes in capital allocation faster than changes in the climate itself. In the near future – and faster than most expect – there will be a significant redistribution of capital. (Original focus.)

An emphasis on sustainability

Now, before you break out the champagne, keep in mind that although Fink is announcing a new set of priorities for BlackRock, he is not completely moving away from financing fossil fuels. Natural gas and the means of production will in fact still form an important part of its portfolio. But the shift in emphasis is important, insofar as it effectively calls on the business community to compensate for the shortcomings of the current administration.

One of the most important questions we face in the coming years is the scope and scope of government measures against climate change, which generally determine the speed at which we move towards a low-carbon economy. This challenge cannot be solved without a coordinated international response from governments, aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

In every scenario, the energy transition will last for decades. Despite recent rapid progress, technology does not yet exist to replace many of the essential uses of hydrocarbons in a cost-effective way. We must take into account the economic, scientific, social and political reality of the energy transition. Governments and the private sector must work together to pursue a transition that is both just and just – we cannot leave parts of society, or entire countries in emerging markets, on the path to a low-carbon world.

Although the government must take the lead in this transition, companies and investors also play an important role. As part of this responsibility, BlackRock was one of the founders of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We are a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and we have signed the declaration of the Vatican 2019 advocates of CO2 price schemes, which we believe are essential for combating climate change.

BlackRock has partnered with France, Germany and global foundations to establish the Climate Finance Partnership, one of many public-private efforts to improve financing mechanisms for infrastructure investment. The need is especially urgent for cities, because the many components of municipal infrastructure – from roads to sewerage to transit – are built for tolerances and weather conditions that do not match the new climate reality. In the short term, part of the work to reduce climate risk could create more economic activity. Yet we are faced with the ultimate long-term problem. We do not yet know which climate predictions will be the most accurate, nor what effects we have not taken into account. But it is undeniable that we are heading in the right direction. Every government, every company and every shareholder must face climate change. (Originally emphasized)

Ethics and transparency

Fink elaborates on his concept of how an ethically led company should behave.

We believe that all investors, together with regulators, insurers and the public, need a clearer picture of how companies deal with sustainability issues. This data should go beyond climate alone, but also ask how each company serves its entire stakeholder group, such as the diversity of its staff, the sustainability of its supply chain or how well it protects its customers’ data. The growth prospects of each company are inextricably linked to the ability to operate sustainably and to serve all stakeholders.

The importance of serving stakeholders and embracing the goal is becoming increasingly important for the way companies understand their role in society. As I wrote in previous letters, a company cannot make a long-term profit without embracing the goal and taking into account the needs of a wide range of stakeholders. A pharmaceutical company that ruthlessly raises prices, a mining company that shortens safety, a bank that does not respect its customers – these companies can maximize returns in the short term. But, as we’ve seen time and time again, these actions that harm society will overtake a company and destroy shareholder value. On the other hand, a strong sense of purpose and involvement with stakeholders helps a company to make deeper contact with its customers and to adapt to the changing demands of society. The ultimate goal is the engine of long-term profitability. (Original focus.)

Over time, companies and countries that do not respond to stakeholders and address sustainability risks will face growing skepticism from the markets and, in turn, higher capital costs. Companies and countries that support transparency and show their responsiveness to stakeholders, on the other hand, will attract investments more effectively, including better quality, more patient capital.

Not everyone is dizzy with joy

The New York Times points out that BlackRock is consistently poorly judged due to its performance in climate change and sustainability. It points out that Fink is too late for the party and that his renewed concern about sustainability could have had a major impact on the investment community if they had emerged ten years ago.

He told The Times in an interview that his new perspective developed from conversations with “business leaders and how they think about it, talk to different scientists, read different research.” Wherever he goes, he is bombarded with climate questions from investors, often excluding issues that were once considered more important. When he asked his own research department of his company to investigate those concerns, he was told that many municipalities pay higher insurance premiums because of a greater risk due to climate change.

One of the reasons why people criticize BlackRock is that it has largely not used its financial muscle power to support shareholder initiatives that are trying to force large companies to give more weight to the threat of climate change in their management decisions. Fink says this is going to change.

We will increasingly be prepared to vote against management and management when companies make insufficient progress with regard to sustainability-related disclosures and the underlying business practices and plans.

A turning point

They are not all blue skies and rainbows, but it can be an important turning point in how the financial world thinks about climate change. As the Times point out, the heads of every major business enterprise in the world have received a copy of Fink’s letter. What he wrote will have an impact on the thinking that happens in boardrooms around the world. And that is reason enough to thank Greta Thunberg and the millions of young people around the world who have taken to the streets in recent years to force the business community to take climate change seriously.

Change is happening slowly in the financial world. But once it starts, it can continue quickly. And everything that compensates for the horrors of Trump mismanagement must be welcome news. Fink says that all this is not about politics, only good financial management. Yet the two are inextricably linked. America should lead the campaign to tackle climate change in a meaningful way. Maybe Laurence Fink’s words are starting to make that happen.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement