advertisement

There are few groups in the world with as much influence as Blackpink. The quartet has exceeded the K-pop fandom and developed into global superstars.

Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo have taken the lead in the new Adidas Originals campaign “Change is a Team Sport” for which the Game Changer brand has brought together music, fashion, sport and art, “according to a message. The campaign celebrates the legendary Adidas Superstar sneaker, which turns 50 this year.

The group of girls appears in the new pictures in black and white tracksuits. Lisa and Jennie are dressed in superstar sneakers, while Rosé and Jisoo are shown in close-ups.

advertisement

Rose.

CREDIT: Adidas

Jisoo.

CREDIT: Adidas

Lisa.

CREDIT: Adidas

Jennie.

CREDIT: Adidas

Other flavor makers appearing in the campaign include Yara Shahidi, the well-known gamer ninja, and singer-producer Pharrell Williams, to name a few. The photo series is accompanied by a film shot by actor-director and Adidas employee Jonah Hill. It is followed by skater Jenn Soto, who races through a facility that is staffed by members of the Adidas stars.

The star cast of the Adidas Originals campaign “Change Is a Team Sport”.

CREDIT: Adidas

“There is no knowledge without the older generation who did it first. And without the new generation there is no change or further development. So when these two generations come together, in my opinion, the atomic charge for great art and creativity arises.Hill said in a statement about his vision for the film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpR50O1nGNs [/ embed]

Click through the gallery to see Blackpink’s most fashionable looks.

Want more?

Blackpinks Lisa has a super cool style – right down to her shoes

Mickey Mouse gets his own Adidas Ultra Boost sneaker

Blackpink’s greatest fashion moments, from the red carpet to the stage

advertisement