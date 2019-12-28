advertisement

Dennis Gilbert scored his first goal in the NHL and the Chicago Blackhawks pulled away for a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat, Jonathan Toews and Matthew Highmore also scored for Chicago, which edged out a 7-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils in its previous home game. Dylan Strome and Duncan Keith each had two assists.

Ross Johnston and Casey Cizikas scored for the Islanders, who have been victorious in their last three races.

Blackhawks goalkeeper Robin Lehner, who played for the Islanders last season, made 38 saves over his former team to improve to 10-6-4 on the season. He stopped 13 hits in the first period, 16 in the second and nine in the third.

Islanders goalkeeper Thomas Greiss gave up three goals in 11 strokes before retiring at 11:56 in the first period. Semyon Varlamov replaced him and fared a little better, allowing two goals in 19 strokes.

New York opened the scoring before Chicago scored the next five. Johnston went to the net advantage and scored on a pass from Josh Bailey at the 5:50 mark of the first period.

Less than two minutes later, Gilbert tied the score at 1-1 with a back kick. The 23-year-old out of Notre Dame pitched after his historic goal, which came in his 16th career game.

Kubalik put the Blackhawks on top with a 9:46 goal in the first period. 2:10 passed once before DeBrincat scored to make it 3-1, following Greiss after giving up three goals in 4:22.

After a scoreless second period, Toews scored in the first minute of the third to extend Chicago’s lead to 4-1. He stole the puck in the center of the ice and buried a hand kick for his ninth goal of the season.

Highmore went on to draw with a sharp corner goal at 3:03 of the third period. It was his first goal of the season and his third goal of the career with the Blackhawks.

The Islanders scored the shortstop goal by the Cizikas with 3:28 left.

