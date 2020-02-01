advertisement

A café owner bought a dream house for entertainers in Blackburn North as a “reward for the hard work” with which her two restaurants started.

Christina Panettieri will move from Bentleigh to the four-bedroom, poolside beauty after negotiating a $ 1.565 million sale with seller Amanda Ferdinando.

The purchase ends Ms. Panettieri’s two-year house search and brings her closer to the Mister + Miss cafés in Mont Albert and Mr Robertson in Nunawading.

Mr. Roberston recently described that “such popular customers are asked to make a booking to avoid waiting at the weekend for tables” and Mr. and Mrs. as “booming”.

Ms. Panettieri’s business partner and co-owner of the café, Dennis Chronis, was by her side when she made the only real bid for the Raymond Street 11 auction at $ 1.51 million.

The property passed to her and a deal was soon closed on WesleyBucello by Jellis Craig Doncaster.

Ms. Panettieri said she was drawn to the “look, pool, and location” of the house and its ideal arrangement for entertaining with indoor and outdoor kitchens, an open living and dining area, and an outdoor terrace.

Ms. Ferdinando bought the property 20 years ago when, according to CoreLogic, she changed hands for $ 200,000.

She raised the children Cooper [16] and Brianna [13] in the post-war home.

She also fundamentally renovated it, upgraded the original front part of the house, expanded it in the rear and upper areas and added and added a pool to the back yard.

“It was really great to take in family and friends,” said Ferdinando.

The saleswoman said she would particularly miss the kitchen with a butler’s pantry and the master bedroom with walk-in closet, bathroom, and fireplace.

She was also enthusiastic about the area as it offers sports facilities for her children and access to the Eastern Freeway. She and her family lived on site.

Mr. Bucello said around 100 people had inspected the popular property before the auction – the first of his law firm in 2020.

He said he felt the market was “too active” during the Christmas season because “there was not enough property for buyers”.

“Prices are flying,” said the agent.

Jellis Craig’s auctioneer John Stack described the Raymond Street house as an admirable example of a property where “old meets new”.

