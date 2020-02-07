advertisement

This post originally appeared on A Girl Like Me, a blog for women and girls on The Well Project, and is part of the collaboration with HelloBeautiful for National Black HIV / AIDS Awareness Day.

I made some mistakes in my life.

Who am I kidding?

I made a LOT of mistakes in my life.

And I haven’t even been alive that long.

Some of these errors, I can effortlessly push somewhere under this figurative rug and pray that I will lose my memory.

In this way, no one else knows the error.

I can just act like it never happened.

And keep moving.

But then you have these others.

You know, those other mistakes, which are a little harder to hide.

They are noisy.

They make themselves known.

There is no running or hiding place of this type.

One of these mistakes for me is contracting HIV.

This one, I can’t escape it.

Of course, I could have kept it a secret to myself.

But to live in good health and well, I would have had to take care of it at some point.

It was not about hiding, or pushing, or pushing it, anywhere.

I call this a mistake because I knew I should have used a condom.

But I did not do it.

I call this a mistake because people have been trying to guide me to safer choices.

But I chose to do my own thing.

And as a result, I contracted this virus.

I got this stupid, stupid and ugly virus.

If only I had done this or that, I would not be HIV positive today.

For others, it may look like:

… If only I had studied for this test, I would have passed this course.

… If only I had ordered a carpool that evening, I would not have to serve the sentence attached to a DUI.

… If only I had used a condom, I might not have contracted chlamydia.

Look.

I am not ashamed of my HIV status because we have all made mistakes.

They may not all look the same, but an error is an error is an error.

Right?

We have all done something that we wish we could take back.

The error of HIV becomes known daily.

The booster comes in the form of a pill to be taken once a day that I have trouble swallowing.

Other people can still put off their biggest mistakes.

I can not. I have to face mine.

I am tryna live and sh * t.

In any event, I am sure if we could go back and avoid making these mistakes, we would.

And to me, it sounds like growth.

So I must ask, what to be ashamed of growth?

The Well Project is a non-profit organization whose mission is to change the course of HIV/ AIDS pandemic through a unique and global focus on women and girls. Visit their website, www.thewellproject.org, to access the fact sheets (English and Spanish), blogsand advocacy tools, and to join a global community of women living with HIV.

