advertisement

The genealogy of the assassins will be published on May 1st.

Marvel / screenshot

Marvel released a new teaser trailer for “Black Widow” as part of the Super Bowl game on Sunday evening, in which the San Francisco 49ers compete against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl is currently broadcast on Fox, but the trailer has been made available online. Look below.

advertisement

Directed by Cate Shortland (“Lore”, “Berlin Syndrome”), “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson plays the title S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent and savvy KGB assassin. The screenplay “Black Widow”, written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and finds Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow on the roadside and on the way to Russia to deal with her past , This time she is connected to indie sensation and the nomination for the “Little Women” Academy Award, Florence Pugh, as Yelena Belova, and the trailer gives us more Pugh than any other look so far. The cast also includes Rachel Weisz, David Harbor, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winston and more.

connected

connected

“I think we created something very raw, very painful, and very beautiful, and I think people will be surprised by the results of a big action film with so much heart,” said Pugh Variety earlier this year about the upcoming tent pole. “And I know a lot of people will be emotional about her because her character had such a hard ending (in” Endgame “), but it was special learning from (Johansson), and she’s been doing it in these films for about 10 years “Being her film was special. And I have to be there to see how she does stunts and how she lives, and she is.” Pugh is currently the best supporting actress for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation The Academy Awards will take place on February 9th, and Pugh will have to compete with leader Laura Dern.

“Black Widow” will open on May 1st, 2020 in the cinema at Walt Disney Studios. It is obviously Scarlett Johansson’s last participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Black Widow” is the second Marvel Cinematic Universe tent pole that focuses on a female solo superhero, after the leading Brie Larson role “Captain Marvel”, which grossed over $ 1 billion last year.

Check out the Super Bowl trailer below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmznEcK4x9A (/ embed)

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement