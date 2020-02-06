advertisement

A Nazi flag, a samurai sword and handkerchiefs embroidered by prisoners of war are featured in a new exhibition of “spoils and souvenirs” brought home by Scottish soldiers.

The poignant exhibit opened at Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth.

The organizers wanted to show items from their collection that were taken as souvenirs of operations abroad.

Many exhibits have been donated to the museum by families of Black Watch soldiers.

© DC Thomson

The boxes and contents of Princess Mary’s Christmas present. Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media

They include a Nazi banner which was torn down during the evacuation of Nobruk, in Libya, in 1942.

The flag, along with an SS helmet and an officer’s cap, is displayed next to a photograph of Black Watch captain Arthur Neave with his booty.

Mr. Neave served in the 1st Battalion during the Second World War and in 1945 represented four of the accused accused of war crimes at the Bergen-Belsen trials.

There are also articles reported by Captain Duncan Campbell, who joined the Black Watch in 1899.

After serving in India and South Africa in the early 20th century, he was transferred to the West African Frontier Force and stationed in Nigeria. He brought a number of items home, including a drum and spears.

© DC Thomson

A frame with different souvenir postcards. Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media

The exhibit also includes a pencil drawing and fabric design handmade by Private Samuel Craney while imprisoned at Stalag XXB, a German prisoner of war camp in Marienburg, Poland.

At first glance, the pieces may seem innocent, but on closer inspection they give details of the circumstances of Pvt Craney.

The German word “gefangeners” in the title of his otherwise joyful pencil drawing translates to “prisoners”, while the lower part of his fabric design features the letters XXB with a light barbed wire spelling out the words “Hell Camp”.

Museum assistant Fiona Connah said, “We are fortunate at the Black Watch Castle and Museum to have an amazing and diverse collection.

“This exhibition is inspired by some of the most unusual objects brought back by soldiers during their assignments abroad. Many are simple reminders: locally produced images or artifacts, but others have darker overtones. “

The exhibition runs until March.

