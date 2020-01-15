advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco’s head coach Norman Black had many reasons to be upset after Barangay Ginebra missed the Bolts in Game 4 of the Governor’s Cup final on Wednesday night.

And everything was based on the lack of effort from its players.

“With the effort we showed tonight, we didn’t deserve to win this game.” I thought Ginebra outwitted us, overplayed us. I’m a little ashamed of the way the team played and the effort we went through.

“And for me it is an embarrassment for the PBA that we came out and did not fight them better. These operational statistics tell the whole story. We did very, very badly in the second game in a row and we just have to do a lot do a better job of representing the company and the league. “

Ginebra overwhelms Meralco and approaches the crown of the PBA Governors’ Cup

Meralco couldn’t do anything offensive and shot just 37 percent of the field, including a sad 3-of-26 clip from a distance. The bolts also had 19 sales and only 13 templates.

But what really annoyed Black was Meralco’s poor defensive game.

“We couldn’t go back on the defensive, we couldn’t stop them on half the pitch. They did pretty much everything they wanted to do. As a basketball coach, I’m a little ashamed to be honest,” he said.

Allen Durham, the newly minted three-time Best Import, led the Bolts with 21 points and 27 rebounds, but even he fought six wins with a 9-of-23 win.

Raymond Almazan injured his left knee and managed to get away with 12 points and nine rebounds, but the 6-foo-7 center did not play a full role.

Meralco appears to be staying alive on Friday night in Game 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We just have to find a way to recover from it and better play basketball on Friday because it’s embarrassing for me tonight.”

